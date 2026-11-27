Anne O'Connor has said she will challenge her dismissal as chief executive of the HSE. Illustration: Paul Scott

Sacked HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor’s decision to consider the organisation’s invitation to mediate the dispute over the termination of her employment came as no surprise to employment lawyers.

Mediation of a range of civil disputes, including employment disputes, has been increasingly encouraged by the courts since the 2017 Mediation Act provided a statutory basis for mediation in civil disputes.

When a mediation invitation is accepted, the normal practice involves each party nominating three names from which a mediator will be selected.

Agreement is usually reached for one, or more, of those to facilitate the mediation, an entirely voluntary process conducted behind closed doors.

A practice direction issued last May by the High Court president, Judge David Barniville, set out the obligations of solicitors, before issuing proceedings, to advise clients to consider mediation as a means of attempting to resolve the dispute subject of the proposed proceedings.

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In a subsequent address to the Irish Professional Mediation Organisation, Barniville said the courts expect parties to “engage meaningfully” with mediation of civil disputes.

The courts system has moved towards “embedding” mediation as an expected step to be taken by parties in many areas, he said.

While judges cannot compel parties to mediate, decisions since the introduction of the 2017 Act show there may be costs penalties where a court decides a failure to consider mediation was unreasonable, he pointed out.

The courts, he stressed, will always be “the forum of last resort” and the right of access to the courts for the determination of disputes which cannot, or have not been, resolved between the parties is “fundamental”.

O’Connor had instructed Hayes Solicitors to initiate proceedings on her behalf arising from what she described as her “unlawful” sacking by the board of the HSE.

On Thursday, Judge Brian Cregan was told by senior counsel Lorna Lynch, instructed by solicitor Anne Lyne, that an ex parte (one side only represented) application on behalf of O’Connor was not proceeding in light of an open invitation from the HSE, received that morning, to consider mediation. No details of the ex parte application were set out.

Speaking before the issuing of the mediation offer, employment law expert Anne O’Connell, principal of AOC Solicitors, said her view was O’Connor had a “really strong case” against the decision to sack her.

O’Connor took up the €400,000-a-year CEO position in March under a five-year fixed-term contract that included a 12-month probationary period. Although she was still serving her probation period when sacked, the board was nevertheless obliged to observe fair procedures and act in good faith when sacking her, said O’Connell.

She said the Health Act sets out three criteria that allow for sacking of the chief executive of the HSE – incapacity, misbehaviour, and for the inefficient running of the health service.

The board has said it decided at a meeting on November 19th the removal of the CEO was necessary for the effective and efficient performance of the HSE’s functions.

O’Connell said, when exercising its discretion, the HSE’s board was obliged to observe a 2023 test set by the Supreme Court on an appeal involving the HSE and Ray O’Sullivan, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist. That requires bodies exercising their discretion to act in good faith and ensure their decisions are not arbitrary, capricious, or irrational.

[ Mediation of dispute between Anne O’Connor and HSE could begin within daysOpens in new window ]

O’Connell said it appeared O’Connor was taken by surprise by the board’s decision and had not been given an opportunity to make representations to it before been told she was fired during a Teams call with the chair of the board at 7.30am last Saturday morning.

O’Connor would not have been in a position to contact a law firm to give her advice on a Saturday and was “just left stranded”, said O’Connell. “It was very surprising to see a public company do that. Usually it is only an American company that you see doing that, and when it does happen it is usually five o’clock on a Friday.”

O’Connell said she had no doubt the board took its decision after getting proper legal advice. Any settlement of the dispute would have to be approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and “that will be tricky,” she added.