Met Éireann forecasts heavy rain in seven counties on Monday. Photograph: Julia Sudnitskaya/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Status yellow rain warnings have been issued for seven counties in the west and south of the country.

The rain warning for Cork, Limerick and Waterford is valid until 5am on Tuesday.

A separate yellow status rain warning was issued for Clare, Galway, Kerry and Mayo. It is valid until midnight Monday.

Met Éireann warned of difficult travelling conditions and potential for localised flooding in seven counties of Munster and Connacht.

It forecast persistent rain, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Rain will move eastward through the night and will become confined to the east towards morning.

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As the rain clears Tuesday, drier conditions will follow with some showers feeding into Atlantic coastal areas, the meteorological service said.

Met Éireann also issued a small craft warning for all coasts with southeasterly winds expected to reach force 6 or higher. It is valid until midnight on Monday.

Tuesday will start off wet and breezy in the east. It will be drier farther west with some brighter spells and isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 8 to 12 degrees with light winds gradually becoming northwesterly through the day.

Met Éireann forecast “changeable and unsettled” conditions for the remainder of the week.

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