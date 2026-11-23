A mother and son who were “instigators” in racially aggravated rioting in Ballymena last year have been given sentences totalling 12 years.

Described by Judge Peter Irvine as “a ringleader, instigator and organiser,” 32-year-old Kelvin Kane was given an eight-year sentence, the longest imposed to date over disorder in Ballymena last year.

Standing in the dock alongside him was 51-year-old Tracy Kane, also described by the judge as “an instigator”.

She was given a four-year sentence, and the judge ordered that they will serve half their sentences in custody and the remainder under supervised licence conditions.

Describing the general rioting as “an orgy of violence,” the judge said: “You are both a total and absolute disgrace to the decent, law-abiding citizens of Ballymena.”

“You are violent individuals, and you both glorified in the racial hatred that was displayed that evening and directed towards the minority ethnic community.

“Your behaviour must be utterly condemned by any sensible member of the public.”

At an earlier hearing, Kelvin Kane, with an address at Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, entered guilty pleas to 17 offences, all committed on June 9th, 2025, including single counts of riot, burglary and arson being reckless whether life would be endangered.

He also admitted five counts of burglary with intent to cause damage, seven counts of causing criminal damage to six properties and a boat, and two counts of handling stolen bicycles.

Tracy Kane, with an address at Galgorm Street in Ballymena, admitted burglary of a property on Clonavon Terrace intending to cause damage and intentionally encouraging or assisting her son to riot on June 9th last year.

Previous courts have heard that hours after two Romanian teenagers appeared in court on June 9th, charged with attempted rape, serious public disorder broke out, continued for three consecutive nights and spread to other towns and cities in Northern Ireland.

In Ballymena specifically, multiple homes were attacked and set on fire, including one property where there were seven adults and five children inside, and another where a pregnant woman and her child suffered smoke inhalation.

Setting out the wider consequences, the judge outlined how eight families were displaced and, in addition, more than 100 police officers were injured after they were attacked by crowds throwing masonry, fireworks and petrol bombs during rioting which “had a serious impact on the police capacity to police effectively and to keep people safe”.

Turning to the specific actions of the defendants, the judge said he had watched extensive footage of the rioting, recorded by police evidence-gathering teams and on mobile phones.

In an agreed statement of facts prepared by prosecuting counsel Daniel McCarthy, the court heard that Kelvin Kane was “the first person to start throwing missiles”.

In the resulting rioting he led a group of men, some masked and gloved, along Clonavon Road where they built a barricade; smashed the windows of several properties and kicked the doors in; set fire to a property; damaged a speedboat; repeatedly threw missiles at police; and attacked houses which his mother had pointed out to him.

The judge noted that in one of the houses attacked, a “clearly terrified” Bulgarian family were forced to hide in the attic for four hours.

Some of the footage used by the prosecution was recorded by Tracy Kane herself.

The judge said while Kane did not throw anything, she had nevertheless “instigated and encouraged” her son in his “disgraceful violent activities”.

He told her it was clear that she “took great pleasure” in what was occurring and indeed, at one point, was recorded declaring: “This is better than the Twelfth!”

Jailing the pair, the judge said if they had taken the case to trial and been convicted, given the aggravating factors, particularly as the rioting was aggravated by reason of hostility due to race, their sentences would have been 12 and six years respectively.

Given their pleas, the judge instead imposed sentences of eight and four years respectively on Kelvin and Tracey Kane.