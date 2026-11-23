Aughinish Alumina will be obliged to regularly disclose who it is selling material to inside Russia, as part of a new layer of oversight proposed by the European Commission.

The EU’s executive body in Brussels is seeking to map the flow of alumina from the Co Limerick refinery to Russia, and track where the Irish plant is supplying material, on foot of concerns alumina refined in Ireland is ending up in the Russian weapons industry.

It is understood the proposal for a system of regular monitoring of Aughinish Alumina’s exports to Russia is included in the EU’s next package of sanctions, which national governments must sign off on.

The company would be required to supply regular information about shipments of alumina into the Russian market.

From the Shannon to Siberia: How alumina from a Limerick refinery enters Russia’s weapons supply chain Aughinish Alumina in Co Limerick supplies vast amounts of raw materials to Russian aluminium smelters, according to an investigation by The Irish Times and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Read the full investigation here.

The commission, which is led by Ursula von der Leyen, decided against proposing sanctions that would prohibit Aughinish Alumina from continuing to export material to Russia.

The Co Limerick plant is owned by Russian metals giant Rusal and ships vast quantities of alumina to smelters in Russia, where the raw material is turned into aluminium, a key ingredient in the industrial supply chain.

The commission on Monday proposed what would be the bloc’s 22nd round of economic sanctions, aimed at making it harder for Russia to sustain its invasion of Ukraine.

The latest EU sanctions package includes measures targeting the activities of Russian banks and cryptocurrency payment networks, a ban on European companies building or repairing energy infrastructure and damaged oil refineries in Russia, a proposed visa ban that would prevent former Russian soldiers from travelling to EU states, and steps to shut Russia out of European sporting and cultural events.

EU sanctions must be agreed unanimously by all 27 member states.

The proposal from the commission kicks off several weeks of negotiations on the details of the package.

“We will continue to propose new sanctions until Russia shows genuine intent for a lasting peace in Ukraine,” von der Leyen said on Monday.

“We are striking harder at Russia’s ways to finance its war by targeting its banks and crypto platforms. We are further isolating Russia. We are shutting the door to its participation [in] European sports and cultural events,” the commission president said.

Aughinish Alumina’s exports of alumina to Russia have been in the spotlight after reporting by The Irish Times tracing the shipments to smelters in Russia, where it is made into aluminium that is sold to ASK, a Moscow trading company known to supply the alloy to Russian arms and missile manufacturers.

The Limerick plant’s exports to Russia have significantly increased since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and account for about half of Aughinish’s business, prompting concerns that material supplied by Ireland was being used to make missiles and weapons for Moscow’s war.

The Irish Times previously reported the commission had considered proposing a quota to limit Aughinish’s exports to Russia, rather than a full export ban. The restriction would have reduced sales to Russia gradually over time, to give the Irish plant a chance to find other markets for its material.

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Ultimately, a decision was taken to suggest a system of reporting and monitoring, as part of the sanctions package, to give Brussels officials greater insight into exports flowing from Aughinish Alumina to Russia.

The commission has left the door open to proposing sanctions on alumina exports at a later date.

The EU has levied round after round of economic sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. In effect the measures cut off Russian companies, oligarchs and industries from the western economy by making it an offence for EU entities to sell listed products to Russia or buy products from there. Alumina has not been listed as a sanctioned product.

Aughinish Alumina warned the Government the plant could be forced to shut if it was hit with sanctions and its exports to Russia cut off.