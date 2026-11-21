Brazil Under-17s 2 (Rodrigo Junior 30, Conceicao 71) Republic of Ireland Under-17s 1 (Sheridan 44)

John Cotter’s young guns fell to the narrowest of defeats in their Under-17 World Cup opener, but showed they are more than a match for anyone with an impressive display.

Ryan Sheridan cancelled out Rodrigo Junior’s opener but a stunner from Eduardo Conceicao settled an enthralling tie.

Having acclimated to the humid Qatari conditions over the week previous, and hoping to use their first-team League of Ireland experience sprinkled throughout the side to their benefit, the well-organised Boys in Green warmed to their task well forcing the first shot on target after 11-minutes.

Ryan Sheridan, a breakout star for St. Patrick’s Athletic, was sharp, turning in a pocket of space but drilling a low shot straight at Gabriel Werneck.

The Samba boys responded with a couple of half-chances through the highly coveted Eduardo Conceicao, who has already attracted interest from a number of European giants including Real Madrid and Barcelona, before showing their real quality to break the deadlock.

Having put a lot of effort into the opening exchanges, Ireland were undone on the half-hour mark when full-back Richard Wendel got forward, skipping down the left wing, before standing up a floated ball towards the penalty spot towards striker Rodrigo Junior.

The powerful 16-year-old then had to generate a lot of power to bury his header into the bottom corner.

Underrated, Ireland responded in incredible fashion all started by relentless forward play by Desmond Arsmstrong going back towards his own goal to win the ball back for his side.

Cork City’s Cillian Murphy, who earned his sides Player-of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, drove forward before poking the ball through to Sheridan who finished expertly at the near post, and after a lengthy VAR check the goal rightly stood.

The Brazilians began to take control towards the hour mark with the Irish exertions taking its toll but skipper Kian Quigley was fully focused to clear off the line from Lucca Caramico.

But despite their best efforts there was nothing that could be done when a superstar star like Conceicao unleashed and unstoppable effort that clipped the underside of the cross bar to restore his side’s lead and break Ireland hearts.

With time running out Ireland threw the kitchen sink in search of an equaliser and were desperately unlucky not to level late on when Murphy picked up a loose ball from a set piece but saw his goalbound effort nicked wide by a recovering defender.

Brazil: Gabriel Werneck; Marcos Pesseti, Daniel Silva, Breno Sales (Iago Machado 82), Richard Wendel; Leonardo Cerci (João Couto 57), Eduardo Pape; Kaue Furquim (João Franca 82), Eduardo Conceicao, Lucca Caramico (Gustavo Afonso 82); Rodrigo Junior (Lucas Emanuel 72).

Subs not used: Arthur Vale, Arthur Sehn, David Brendo, Samuel Almeida, Riquelme, Lucas Emanuel.

Republic of Ireland: Darragh Brunton: Kian Quigley, Josh O’Connor, Sean Speight; Joe Byrne (Maxim Afonin 63), Josh O’Dwyer (Tom McGrath 69), Jayden Goad (Ronan Keating 82), Danny Burke (Joey Wuna 63); Cillian Murphy, Ryan Sheridan, Desmond Armstrong (Hugh Martin 82)

Subs not used: George Moloney, Xander Grieves, Jayden Marshall, Richard Ferizaj, Corey Fay.