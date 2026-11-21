Ireland vs South Africa - 4.40pm kick-off

Plenty of time for some pre-match listening.

Trying to make sense of Rassie Erasmus’ scorched earth policy this week? South African journalist Daniel Gallan, of the Guardian and The Athletic, offers one of the best takes you’ll get on why Rassie does this.

Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast below.

The cult of Rassie Erasmus Listen | 24:50

There are caveats to what we’re about to see with the South Africa team. Last week against France, they named a certain XV only to swap the starting and bench frontrows just about an hour before kick-off. Allegedly, their team for this evening is in the graphic below.

After missing the opening two games of this window, South Africa’s record cap-holder Eben Etzebeth has been named to start at lock. The below graphic has Ruan Nortje partnering him in the engine room, but they’ve not update it to reflect his injury and Franco Mostert’s promotion to the starting side.

Elsewhere, Manie Libbok has been jettisoned out of the 23 after missing a kick to level the game against France. Cameron Hanekom starts at 8 in place of Jasper Wiese, who has been banned for a dangerous clearout in that same game.

Bizarrely, with hybrid player Marco van Staden covering both backrow and hooker, both sides have THREE hookers in their respective matchday 23s.

Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to the #Springboks starting team for Saturday's clash against Ireland - more here: https://t.co/vpM0jTHu1F #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/wZrV5Jfset — Springboks (@Springboks) November 16, 2026

Starting at the beginning, with the team news, is very good place to start.

Ireland’s headline is the decision to start captain Dan Sheehan at number eight. Not at hooker. Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and Bryn Ward have all played at eight for Ireland in recent times but that quartet is dealing with injuries. Nick Timoney, who wore the jersey last week, is on the bench.

That allows Rónan Kelleher, not Ireland’s first choice hooker but widely seen as a superior scrummager to Sheehan, to start in the frontrow against the Springbok set-piece behemoth.

Sam Prendergast avoided a ban for an alleged hip drop tackle last week so he starts. Josh van der Flier is back at openside flanker, Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey return to the centres, Hugo Keenan is once again in the 15 shirt and Joe McCarthy is the other man who sat out last week only to return with the world champions in town.

Sam Illo was named to be on the bench but he has been ruled out. Thomas Clarkson provides tighthead cover.

Our 23 locked in. 👊 pic.twitter.com/ApMASucN7B — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 21, 2026

Good afternoon all and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s final home game of 2026.

It’s been a week. Rassie Erasmus. Sam Prendergast. Hookers playing number eight. Finally, the rugby itself is here.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as it happens from Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 4.40pm but, as always, we’ll have plenty to bring you before proceedings begin.