Legislation looking to scrap the triple lock is becoming a flashpoint in Irish politics. Video: Jack Horgan-Jones / Zara Morgan

The proposed legislation to scrap the triple lock on deploying Irish soldiers overseas will not be changed in a way that would “tie our hands further”, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said.

Tánaiste Simon Harris, the Fine Gael leader, has also said there will be no free vote for TDs from Government parties on the matter when it comes before the Dáil.

Their remarks come in advance of debates at the Defence Committee next week on dozens of Opposition amendments seeking to change the Government’s Bill for getting rid of the triple lock – but also an amendment tabled by a group of TDs from Fine Gael’s Coalition partners Fianna Fáil.

The Government wants to remove the obligation that deployments of more than 12 Irish troops overseas on peacekeeping and other missions be under the condition of a UN mandate. Such deployments would instead rest solely on a Government decision and Dáil vote.

The Coalition argues the triple lock gives permanent members of the UN Security Council like Russia, China and the United States an effective veto on Irish troop movements overseas.

Opposition parties are vehemently against the plan, calling for a referendum on the matter amid accusations that getting rid of the triple lock amounts to an abandonment of Irish neutrality, a charge the Government denies.

Nine Fianna Fáil TDs have signed up to support an amendment to the Government legislation from rebel backbencher Willie O’Dea.

The amendment asks that a deployment of Irish troops would have to be predicated on a current resolution of the UN General Assembly and that a minister seeking to send troops overseas would have to make a statement explaining how the deployment would be consistent with the aims and purposes of that resolution.

On Thursday, the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he was open to refining the draft legislation to incorporate the thrust of the proposed change.

“I think this is something we can work on at committee stage to ensure the essence of that idea, which we don’t have a fundamental problem with, can be absorbed,” he said.

[ ‘It ain’t changing’: Tánaiste holds up copy of Constitution in heated triple lock Dáil debateOpens in new window ]

At a press conference in Meath on Friday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee was also asked if the Government will support O’Dea’s amendment.

She said she will be looking at over 90 amendments over the weekend.

McEntee said the Government is committed to future missions aligning with the UN Charter, and this is in the proposed legislation.

She said she would engage on the amendments at the committee next week “and then any decision taken on amendments to the legislation, I’ll be bringing that forward myself.”

She said what she would not be doing is “putting in place any changes to the legislation that would in fact tie our hands further”, adding she does not want to replace the block that the UN Security Council effectively has on missions “with another potential block.”

McEntee also said she is “confident” the Bill can be progressed and enacted by the end of the year.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces’ 69th Infantry Group at a review by Minister for Defence Helen McEntee in Aiken Barracks, Dundalk earlier this month before their deployment to Lebanon as part of the UN peacekeeping mission there. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Meanwhile, at the same press conference Harris was asked if he was in favour of Government TDs having a free vote on the triple lock in the Dáil as has previously happened on the issue of abortion, which was considered an issue of conscience.

His answer was “definitively no”, saying reform of the triple lock is in the Programme for Government that both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had voted to support.

Harris added: “This idea didn’t fall from the sky. It’s not a new idea. In fact, it was the leader of Fianna Fáil, the Taoiseach, who would have initiated very important work on this in his time as Minister of Defence with the Commission on the Future of Defence.”

Harris continued: “It’s no surprise to anybody in Government or outside Government that this is a piece of legislation that we’re going to progress”.

McEntee argued there is “intentional misinformation” as to what the changes to the triple lock actually mean.

“We are not joining Nato.

“We are not joining a military alliance.

“We are simply making sure that we, as a sovereign, independent country, have the ability to make our own decision as to where we send our troops,” McEntee said.

The Fine Gael ministers were speaking as they unveiled two residential developments in Co Meath that have been supported with funding from Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI).

[ If the Government wants to end triple lock misinformation, it must answer these questionsOpens in new window ]