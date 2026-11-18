It looks increasingly inevitable that South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus will not be in attendance at Saturday’s Nations Championship game at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 4.40pm).

His absence from the match seems certain whether or not there is a full hearing, or appeal, to the six-game suspension imposed on him by World Rugby on Tuesday after his critique of the officials during the Springboks’ 21-19 defeat to France last Friday in Paris at a press conference in Dublin last Monday.

Erasmus had questioned the integrity of the match officials at the Stade de France and this had prompted World Rugby to swiftly implement its new match officials abuse disciplinary process, introduced in July, in an effort to “reduce comments which often are the basis of the unacceptable increase in abuse and threats towards match officials”.

In imposing a six-game sanction, World Rugby also stated Erasmus was “entitled to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing”. Within 20 minutes of the six-game suspension being imposed on Erasmus, SA Rugby issued a statement confirming their request “for a full misconduct hearing”.

They also expressed its belief that “such a hearing could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge”, ie before Saturday’s clash between Ireland and South Africa.

Yet, as of Wednesday afternoon, SA Rugby had seemingly still not formally submitted their request to World Rugby. SA Rugby and Erasmus would also have to make substantive submissions that contradict the suspension, on foot of which World Rugby would still have to appoint an independent panel and also set a date for any hearing.

Given the proximity of Saturday’s game, time is running out for all this to happen before kick-off. Besides which, of course, is the odds against Erasmus escaping censure given his past record and the nature of his comments on Monday.

An hour-long video posted on social media criticising Australian referee Nic Berry after the Springboks’ loss to the British & Irish Lions in the first Test of their 2021 tour of South Africa led to Erasmus initially being banned for two months from all rugby involvement and thereafter involvement with the Springboks on matchdays for 10½ months.

Erasmus also received a two-game ban for criticising Wayne Barnes after his refereeing of the Springboks lost to France in 2022 in Marseille.

Erasmus is evidently resigned to not being at Saturday’s game in person after posting on social media his intention to watch the match from his hotel room and inviting supporters to join him for a watch-along party.