Pope Leo (left) and Archbishop Eamon Martin pray for the return of the Disappeared in the Vatican on Wednesday. Photograph: Joanne Dorrian/WAVE Trauma/PA

Pope Leo XIV has prayed with bereaved families of those whose loved ones were murdered and secretly buried by paramilitaries in Northern Ireland.

Families of those referred to as the Disappeared met the pope in Rome on Wednesday where he led them in a prayer calling for those with information to “show mercy and enable the families of the disappeared to give their loved ones the dignity of a Christian burial”.

The trip to the Vatican was organised by the Wave Trauma Centre, which has supported the families of the Disappeared since 1995.

A total of 17 people were designated as disappeared by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), a body established in 1999 to recover their remains.

The remains of 13 people have been recovered, while four remain missing, Joseph Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire.

Wave also includes Lisa Dorrian as one of the Disappeared, though Dorrian’s disappearance came in 2005, outside the remit of the ICLVR, which can only take cases from before April 10th, 1998.

On Monday, the group travelled to Rome and had an audience with the pope on Wednesday.

Archbishop Eamon Martin joined the families of the disappeared and was with them as Leo said the prayer for the return of the disappeared with those from the group.

Anyone with information on any of the four outstanding Disappeared cases – Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire – should contact the ICLVR. – PA