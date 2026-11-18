Wilco Louw of South Africa makes a pass during his team's Nations Championship defeat to France at Stade de France, Paris, last Friday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

It was rugby questions only at South Africa’s team base on Wednesday afternoon, with the door politely but firmly closed on any discussion of Rassie Erasmus and the fallout from his World Rugby suspension.

Perhaps it was a case of shutting the door after the horse had bolted, as the damage had already been done by Erasmus himself with his remarkable outburst at the team’s Stillorgan hotel on Monday.

However, with a potential misconduct hearing to come, South Africa Rugby is keen to prevent any further discussion about the controversy.

“As you would have known, the Rassie case is sub judice and we won’t be answering any questions on that,” said the press officer at the start of the Springboks’ press conference.

“The players are here to speak about rugby and the game on Saturday. If you do have any questions about Rassie, we’re not putting anyone on the spot. Just rugby questions. I will intervene.”

Prop Wilco Louw and replacement Grant Williams were made available to the media. There were a couple of early attempts to get around the press officer’s decree, with Louw asked whether Erasmus’s plight had made the Boks a more unified outfit ahead of Saturday night’s encounter with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

“Wilco is a frontrower, and Grant plays in the backline, guys, if anybody has rugby questions,” interjected the press officer.

An uncomfortable but short-lived silence followed. Louw was asked how preparations had gone.

South Africa are awarded a scrum penalty during their victory over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, last November. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

“Obviously, it’s a big test against Ireland. It’s always a massive test against them. It’s been a good week of prep . . . my English is running out again,” he said. “We had our scrumming day today, and it’s been a good week for us over here. It’s going to be a massive test.

“Our focus is on us and improving on our last performance. The focus is on us this week and getting our systems going and getting comfortable in the system. Being sharp on Saturday is the biggest thing for us.”

A window to understanding how the Boks were coping with a turbulent few days, following their defeat by France and Erasmus’s suspension, had opened slightly. Louw was asked how the players could maintain their focus on rugby.

“It’s a Test match and we’re representing not just ourselves, but our families and our whole country back home,” said the 32-year-old.

“Every time you get the opportunity to put on a Springbok jersey, you’ve got a massive responsibility, not just for yourself and your family, but the rest of our nation.

“We want to make our people proud and make ourselves proud in our country. I think that’s as big of a motivation as it is.”

The conversation inevitably turned to the formidable performance of the Boks’ scrum against Ireland last year. Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy were among four players sinbinned as the hosts struggled to contain South Africa, who ran out 24-13 winners. It was the Springboks’ first win in Dublin in 13 years.

Louw came on in the second half of that match and featured in the frontrow that dismantled Ireland’s set-piece, lining up against Porter and then McCarthy. Six scrum penalties went the Springboks’ way, and there could have been more.

Ireland and South Africa players contest a scrum during last November's Quilter Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

South Africa scrum coach Daan Human said on Tuesday that Ireland’s scrum had improved since then, and Louw agrees.

“We’ve got our own standards by which we judge ourselves,” he said. “Rugby is a beautiful thing. Sometimes you dish out, sometimes you have to take some.

“Yes, Ireland’s scrum has definitely improved. They’ve just shown they’re a country that can scrum. It happened 12 months ago. It’s a new, fresh game. Hopefully, we can be on the dominant side. Ireland’s scrum has improved a lot. They’re a proper team.

“They’re a really good rugby nation. If you look at them in the URC, they dominate teams. Leinster, Munster, all of the Irish teams.

“It’s never easy. They’re a massive pack. They’ve got proper scrummagers, some boys who can carry the ball. They’re a very explosive pack. It’s a new game. We obviously need to be ready for what comes on Saturday.”

Louw is clear that if the Boks find an area of the game in which they are dominant, they will look to exploit it, as they did against Ireland last year.

“If that part of the game is dominant, then you focus on it and build on it. If you’re good in the maul and you’re getting rewards from it, you’re going to build on it. You wouldn’t say, ‘let’s try something completely different’,” he said.

As for the secret behind the Boks’ scrum success, the Stormers prop was not giving anything away. “I can’t really tell you a secret,” he said. “There are no secrets in it. With the law as it is, everyone has to scrum within the rules.

“I think that’s the beauty of it all. Everyone has got an opportunity to dominate there. Sometimes you dominate, sometimes you get dominated.

“It’s just the way rugby goes. There’s no secret in what it is. It’s just focusing on our system and trying to do it as best as we can.”