Micheál Martin: The Taoiseach said issues under consideration regarding Cork University Hospital included 'any additional posts that may be required'. Photograph: Maxwell's/PA

A process is in place to deal with staffing issues and patient safety at Cork University Hospital (CUH), Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted.

He rejected Social Democrats claims that the Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) are dismissing hospital clinicians’ concerns. “We’re dismissing nothing,” he said.

CUH has been under intense scrutiny in recent months since its chief executive wrote to the HSE raising concerns about patient safety risks arising from staffing restrictions.

Martin told Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan there was “already engagement” in response to the correspondence from the clinical directors at the hospital.

A process is in place between the chief clinical officer and Dr Sonya Cotter of HSE South West, he said. The issues include consideration of “any additional posts that may be required”, that Cotter “will identify, prioritise”.

The length of in-patient stays is to be reviewed, with increased supports and options for discharges and transfers. CT capacity is also being looked at, with “a roadmap to full utilisation”.

O’Callaghan had reiterated his party’s call for an independent assessment of staffing levels at CUH.

He said hospital clinicians “are begging for help” but the HSE’s response is “essentially ‘get back in your box’.”

“It’s a classic case of shoot the messenger in order to deflect form the serious concerns about patient safety and to deter staff in other hospitals from speaking out,” he said.

Earlier, the Labour Party questioned the “legal basis” for interventions by Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill in the staffing and operation of hospitals.

The hospital hired above its allocated staff count this year, health officials have said, and was placed under tighter recruitment controls to reduce overspending.

Labour health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock said legislation was passed 22 years ago to give hospital managers and clinicians the “power to decide how our health service should be staffed and operated”.

But she said the Minister seemed to think she knows “more about the running of hospitals than the people on the ground, the very people tasked with running these organisations”.

Sherlock told Carroll MacNeill: “I don’t believe you have the legal basis for your actions and I think you’re straying into very dangerous territory.”

Labour TD Marie Sherlock called for ‘honesty and certainty’ in the funding of health services. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

She cited a HSE memo issued in October that stated the HSE would make the business case on recruitment “and you get to make the ultimate call”.

Sherlock was speaking in the Dáil as she introduced her party’s motion calling for “honesty and certainty” in the funding of health services.

She said that for more than a decade, successive governments had asked the Dáil to approve a budget they knew would “not pay for the services that are demanded and needed” and every year a supplementary budget was needed.

[ People at Cork University Hospital not working together effectively, says HSE chiefOpens in new window ]

The health service year after year faces systematic “underfunding and mis-funding”, she said, a position backed up by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, the Parliamentary Budget Office and others.

But the Minister said the HSE was required to manage services within an approved framework.

It “doesn’t exist in isolation”, but “within the wider public expenditure framework”, while additional conditions were introduced “following persistent overruns”.

A post only comes to the department after it has been prioritised by the HSE and recommended by the chief executive.

“The department then checks the fuller cost that’s been identified and the credible means of maintaining it within the available pay budget,” she said.

Carroll MacNeill said investment in the health system was “extremely substantial”, with an 88 per cent increase in the overall allocation between 2019 and 2027, from €13.7 billion to €29.1 billion.

[ ‘People will die’: The secret recording, the Taoiseach and turmoil at Cork’s main hospitalOpens in new window ]

She defended recruitment levels and said 4,000 staff were recruited in the first nine months of this year.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik insisted there was systematic under-resourcing and “clearly a recruitment freeze in all but name with a million people on waiting lists, nearly 500 on trolleys, and 2,900 nursing and midwifery posts vacant”.

She described CUH chief executive Jennifer Kearney as the “canary in the coal mine”, who had spoken up for patients.

She said Kearney had an ethical obligation to raise these issues but was being publicly pilloried and this had a “chilling effect”.

The Taoiseach said he met Kearney last month but preferred to focus on the issues, and said staffing levels had increased by 50 per cent. “Investment and reform” is needed, he said.

Social Democrats TD Liam Quaide hit out at Carroll MacNeill and accused her of acting like somebody with a “vendetta against CUH”.

He said it “seems very much like you’re trying to make an example of [CUH chief executive] Jennifer Kearney so no other hospital manager will dare put their head above the parapet”.

Accusing her of “hostile neglect” of the Cork hospital, he said she dared to “blame the very CEO and senior clinicians who have been desperately trying to alert you to the dangers”.

The Minister, however, said the Health Information and Quality Authority, which inspected CUH in recent weeks, had “not identified any red flags” and an interim HSE patient safety assessment found the overall position to be “broadly reassuring”, despite operational pressures.