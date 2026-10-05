Mild, cloudy, occasionally wet weather to continue until midweek

Met Éireann says most places in Ireland will be cloudy throughout Monday morning, with patches of rain. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The mild start to October is to continue for another few days before conditions take a cooler turn in the middle of the week, Met Éireann has forecast.

After a very mild night with temperatures of 13-15 degrees, Monday morning is to begin cloudy in most places with patches of rain, drizzle and mist.

It will stay humid for most of the day but whereas the north and west will continue to have some rain, the south and east will become drier, with temperatures reaching as high as 20 degrees.

Another warm night will follow and then Tuesday morning will see more dull and wet weather across the north and west which will move southwards across the country during the day.

Again, it will be mild for the time of year, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees forecast and the southeast likely to be the warmest.

Once the rain clears, temperatures will begin to fall and Tuesday night is expected to be cooler than of late, reaching just 5-9 degrees.

That drop in temperatures will continue into Wednesday, which will be cool and bright with just the occasional shower and some moderate to fresh breezes keeping it feeling more like autumn.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above 14 degrees anywhere.

Thursday will begin much the same, with most places dry and enjoying some early sunshine, but rain will move into the north and west later on.

No dramatic change is expected towards the weekend, with most areas having a mix of cloudy and clear spells but not a lot of rain, and highest daytime temperatures still hovering around 13-15 degrees.