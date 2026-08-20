Vigil to be held for three sisters and boy (7) injured in M9 motorway crash

The four family members were making their way to Dublin Airport to attend a family wedding in England when the collision occurred. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A vigil will take place in Co Carlow on Friday evening for the three sisters and a boy who were seriously injured in a crash on the M9 on Sunday morning in which five teens died.

Alma and Niamh Kinsella were in the front of a car that was hit by a BMW travelling the wrong way down the motorway near Moone, Co Kildare, at about 3am on Sunday.

They remain in a serious condition in Tallaght University Hospital.

Their younger sister Ella Hendricken, who was a rear-seat passenger with her seven-year-old nephew, is being treated for serious injuries in St Vincent’s University Hospital after being transferred there from St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The boy is being treated for serious injuries at the children’s hospital in Crumlin.

All four are from the Carlow area and were making their way to Dublin Airport to attend a family wedding in England when the collision occurred.

A GoFundMe appeal has raised more than €500,000 to help with their medical expenses.

Parish priest Fr John Dunphy told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the vigil was an opportunity for the whole community “to show their support to the young ladies and the young boy and their families and I think the community is very anxious to do that”.

People in the community and beyond wanted to support the family, not just materially through the GoFundMe account, but also to offer their spiritual support, he said.

[ M9 crash: What happened when? From attempted break-ins to the fatal collisionOpens in new window ]

“We’ve been praying at all our masses since the news broke last Sunday morning, as has every other parish in Ireland and beyond as well.”

The community had been devastated that this family were going through this ordeal, and they wanted to pray for a full recovery. They had a long road ahead, he said. “Please God, they will get there soon.”

The priest said he understood the family had appealed for privacy, which the community wanted to respect, but he also knew they were appreciative of the support they had received.

“We’ve been in contact with some of their close family friends, and they tell us that they still need our prayers and that there will be a long road ahead for them, so to keep praying and to keep them in our thoughts as well.”

The vigil was being organised to invite people to come along and pray as a group, as a community, to offer prayers for them, he said. The vigil will be livestreamed so people can participate online.

The five teenagers who died in the crash were Kamil Pustkowski, Jack Kennedy, Alex McCarthy (all 17), Jeremy O’Brien (18) and Joe “Joey” Carthy (15).

Dunphy said they would also be remembered.

[ Gardaí start specialist training in UK for high-risk vehicle pursuitsOpens in new window ]

“All deaths as a result of accidents are tragic. This is a real tragic situation. I suppose now that the dust has settled a little bit, I think people do realise that those boys have parents, siblings, uncles, aunts, cousins and they too are hurting and they do need our prayers and we will be remembering them in our prayers as well.”

Bryan Curley, a friend of Ella Hendricken, organised the fundraiser for the family and said it has been an “incredibly difficult and frightening time for Ella, Niamh, Alma and their family”.

“I ask that you keep them all in your thoughts and prayers,” he said in a message on GoFundMe.

The funeral notice has been published for Jeremy O’Brien (18) from Carlow Town.

The notice on RIP.ie said the funeral will arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, on Sunday for prayers at 7pm, with funeral Mass taking place at 11am on Monday.

The notice said he died “tragically” and will be sadly missed by his “heartbroken” mother Margaret, his brothers Jamie, Felix, Myles and Vincent and his grandparents Mary and Felix.

The condolences section on the RIP.ie website, which allows public comments, was disabled for the notice.

A funeral notice was also published for Alex McCarthy (16) from Carlow Town on Wednesday. It will take place on Friday at the Holy Family Church in Askea, Co Carlow. A death notice said the teenager was “deeply loved” by his parents, Lucelle and Edward, and “adored” by his siblings, Jordan, Edward, Donna and Nakita. Comments were also disabled on the funeral notice.

A funeral notice for Joe Carthy (15) was published on RIP.ie on Monday and removed hours later.