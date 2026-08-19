Death notice for second teenager killed in M9 crash posted to RIP.ie

The funeral notice for one of the teenagers killed in the M9 crash on Sunday morning has been posted online.

The notice for Alex McCarthy (16), from Carlow, was published on death notices website Rip.ie on Wednesday.

Issued by Lacey’s Funeral Directors, the notice said McCarthy’s parents were “heartbroken” by his death.

It said he was “deeply loved” by his parents, Lucelle and Edward, and “adored” by his siblings, Jordan, Edward, Donna and Nakita.

“Alex will be sadly missed by parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, loving and heartbroken girlfriend Georgia, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends,” the notice reads.

The condolences section, which allows the posting of public comments, was disabled on the notice.

Funeral details for the teenager have yet to be published.

It is the second notice posted to the website since the crash.

A funeral notice for Joe Carthy (15) from Athy, Co Kildare, was published on rip.ie on Monday morning. It was removed some hours later.

Rip.ie, which is owned by The Irish Times, said it does not comment on individual funeral notices.

While published, the notice attracted hundreds of comments when it was posted to the website’s Facebook page.

Some were sympathetic with family’s loss; others were angry about the circumstances which saw the five masked teens driving a high-powered BMW the wrong way down the M9 motorway at 3am on Sunday morning.

There was also sympathy expressed for the innocent victims of the tragedy, sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella, their younger sister Ella Hendricken and an unnamed seven-year-old nephew who was seriously injured in the incident.

An Garda Síochána this morning said in a statement: “The family of the victims of the M9 collision have asked for their privacy to be respected. They wish to inform media that they are not providing interviews at this time.”

Funeral notices for other teenagers who died: Kamil Pustkowski (17) from Limerick; Jack Kennedy (17) from Athy, Co Kildare; and Jeremy O’Brien (18) from Carlow have not yet been published.