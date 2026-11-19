Ryanair operates direct flights to Dakhla, in the Moroccan-occupied territory of Western Sahara, from Madrid. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Politicians and academics are due to meet in Dublin on Thursday to discuss claims that Ryanair is part of a strategy by Morocco aimed at legitimising its contested occupation of Western Sahara through the tourism industry.

The Oireachtas is hosting a seminar on the alleged use of tourism by Rabat to tighten its control of the territory, which Sahrawis – people from Western Sahara – say is illegal, and which has been the focus of a sporadic armed conflict lasting half a century.

Spanish former MEP Miguel Urbán has co-ordinated a 113-page report titled “Occupation Tourism”, looking at how the Western Saharan city of Dakhla has been marketed as a cheap and attractive destination for holidaymakers as a way of making Morocco’s presence there appear legitimate.

Irish MEP Lynn Boylan will take part in the seminar, along with Senator Alice-Mary Higgins, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire and Oubi Buchraya of the Polisario Front, the armed group that resists Morocco’s claims to the territory.

Ryanair, by running direct flights from Madrid to Dakhla, the main city in the disputed territory, is complicit in Morocco’s occupation of the territory, Urbán alleges.

[ Ryanair ‘recognises’ disputed Western Sahara territory in controversial marketing campaignOpens in new window ]

“It’s a way of legitimising the occupation without the tourist having to take a stance in favour of the occupation,” he told The Irish Times, describing Madrid-Dakhla as “an illegal route”.

Western Sahara borders Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania and is about three times the size of the island of Ireland, with substantial phosphate reserves and fishing grounds off its Atlantic coast.

Having controlled the territory for almost a century, Spain withdrew in 1975, triggering Morocco’s occupation.

Since then, the Polisario Front has campaigned for the right to self-determination, a stance which has been weakened by the current US government’s support for Morocco.

Most Sahrawi people inhabit the Morocco-controlled part of Western Sahara, although tens of thousands are believed to be living in Algerian refugee camps.

[ Morocco tightens its grip on Western SaharaOpens in new window ]

Tensions in Western Sahara remain high. At the end of October, a UN mission’s mandate there expired. Earlier this month, the Polisario Front mobilised forces along the border separating the territory it controls from the Morocco-administered area, as a precaution against what it described as Rabat’s “expansionist” policies.

Urbán pointed out that Dakhla is listed by online flight search sites as being in Morocco, rather than part of an autonomous territory.

The Ryanair route from Madrid to Dakhla is one of just two direct flights to Western Sahara from Europe, along with Paris-Dakhla, offered by Transavia.

Urbán also claims Ryanair is receiving subsidies from the Moroccan government because its flights to Dakhla, which are as low as €14 from Madrid, are likely to be running at a loss.

“We understand that Ryanair does not comply with necessary safety measures,” he said. “Ryanair is not flying to just any destination; it’s flying to an occupied territory where there is an armed conflict.”

The Irish Times has contacted Ryanair seeking a response to the claims.