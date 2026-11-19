Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant has dismissed the idea Stormont’s budget impasse strengthens the case for a united Ireland, and suggested the conditions for a unity referendum do not yet exist.

Bryant was asked if the ongoing powersharing and budget rows at Stormont showed the case for Northern Ireland to exist in its present form was fading.

He said he did not accept the premise of the argument that because there are problems in setting a budget Northern Ireland “should immediately be part of a united Ireland”.

The Belfast Agreement states the Northern Ireland Secretary may order a poll on the region leaving the UK and forming a united Ireland “at any time it appears likely to him that a majority of those voting would express a wish” for that.

“My view is that it is for the people of Northern Ireland to decide their future,” he said.

“And that is one of the core principles of the Good Friday Agreement – and certainly as things stand I don’t detect a move for everybody wanting to join a united island.”

Bryant however warned of an “impending crisis” facing the region if a budget is not set by the Northern Ireland Executive.

He said Stormont departments will “run out of lawful expenditure” in January and also will be unable to “spend anything” in the next financial year if a budget agreement is not reached.

[ Northern Ireland to miss out on cost-of-living payment if Stormont fails to agree budgetOpens in new window ]

Ministers in Belfast have said they cannot strike a budget for 2026/27 without additional financial support from the treasury.

The UK government has offered about £1.5 billion (€1.8 billion) in extra funding over the next three years, with £525 million delivered this year, in an effort to help balance the books – but Stormont’s leaders have said that is not enough.

Last month’s UK budget allocated a further £131 million of extra funding to Northern Ireland in the current financial year and a total of £270 million across three years.

Bryant has repeatedly said no more money will be given to the executive. Stormont departments are currently operating on contingency budgets of 95 per cent of last year’s spend.

With relationships between Stormont parties strained in the wake of the Drumcree parade dispute, Bryant said whether the institutions remain operational until the Assembly election in May is “largely a matter for the executive”.

“I’ve been trying to help them set a budget, we’re now nearly three quarters of the way through the financial year and they still haven’t got a budget for this year,” he told RTÉ.

“That means there’s an impending crisis coming in January when they will run out of lawful expenditure.”

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He said he hoped he would not have to step in and legislate for a budget from Westminster as previous secretaries of state have had to do during periods the executive was collapsed.

“I believe in devolution. I believe in people being able to run their own affairs. But the really big problem is if there’s no budget set this year, literally they can’t spend anything from April next year,” he said.

“And so there’s a big crisis coming and I will do everything I can to avert that crisis.”

Stormont Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons said the budget impasse is “not about the Northern Ireland Executive simply spending too much or the executive not being able to agree”.

“It’s a technical impossibility for us to be able to balance the budget at this point in time,” he said.

“Our dominant costs are our salaries. We can’t cut those without redundancies, which would actually just end up costing us more money.

“There are things, yes, absolutely, that we can do over the longer term to save money, but my simple question for the Secretary of State is: if you were in our position, then how would you propose to do it?

“Because the money is simply not there for us to balance our books.” – PA