Storm Amy power outages to be mostly restored by Sunday night, says ESB

ESB crew members carry out repairs to fallen power cables in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, on Saturday . Photograph: PA

The vast majority of those who lost power due to Storm Amy should be reconnected by Sunday night, ESB networks said in an update as efforts continued to clean up after the weekend.

Only remote and difficult to reach places would remain without power into Monday, the utility said.

As the island continued to recover from the effects of the storm, Met Éireann said settled conditions and plenty of dry, and even sunny, weather were on the way.

There were numerous tree falls over the weekend, particularly in Co Donegal which received some of the worst of the storm.

Council crews were out over the weekend dealing with road blockages on a priority basis.

The National Severe Weather Humanitarian Group (NSWHG) met on Sunday morning and said eight community support centres activated in Co Donegal would remain available to provide basic essential services to affected communities.

A lorry was stuck after being hit by a falling tree during Storm Amy on Saturday in Antrim. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Overall, the NSWHG said significant progress had been made across all counties that were impacted the storm.

The road network was fully open on Sunday, and all public transport was operating to normal schedules.

Met Éireann said the coming days are expected to feature dry, bright and sunny spells.

Monday will be largely dry across much of Munster and Leinster but it will be cloudier further north and west, with patchy light rain and drizzle.

It should feel considerably milder than recent days, the forecaster said, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Significantly there was, as yet, no sign of the next major weather event, Storm Bram. Met Éireann said there was no date as yet for storm Bram to “bite” as weather fronts indicating its potential appearance were not yet visible, even on US charts.

Storm Amy was the first of some 25 names for storms published by Met Éireann at the beginning of September, marking the beginning of autumn in the meteorological world as well as the start of the annual storm season.

Those forecast to have medium to high impact on western Europe are named by Met Éireann, the UK met office, or the Netherlands.

The name Bram was chosen after a public submission to Met Éireann. Honouring Irish Dracula writer Bram Stoker, there was some speculation it might appear around Halloween.

However, Met Éireann meteorologist Rebecca Cantwell said that did not look likely.