‘The most valuable thing we can give people is time’: AI to help provide Dublin flood warnings

Flooding in the parking area of an apartment building in Donaghmede, Dublin, earlier this year. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

An early warning flood detection system, using artificial intelligence (AI) to alert Dubliners up to 21 hours before big flood events, will be available in the capital from this week.

The system has been developed using 10 years of Dublin City Council flood sensor data, combining river level readings, rainfall measurements, tide data and data from Met Éireann.

The AI model, developed for the council by engineering firm EMR Integrated Solutions, uses the flooding data to provide council staff with earlier, more reliable warnings of conditions that could lead to serious flooding. This will allow them more time to prepare, instigate flood protection measures and issue warnings.

Trials of the technology have been ongoing in the city for several months and have demonstrated the ability to deliver warnings between 13 and 21 hours in advance of floods.

The system will be operated on a pilot basis through the winter and, if successful, could be extended to other local authorities.

The adequacy of flood warnings came under scrutiny earlier this year after storm Chandra caused severe disruption across the capital with homes, businesses and roads flooded.

Met Éireann rainfall data and OPW water level gauges showed some of the areas worst hit by the floods received almost half their average rainfall for January in one 24-hour period. The Phoenix Park got 40mm in one day – two-thirds of its average for the full month of January, and several rivers broke their banks. However, there had been no rainfall warning in advance for Dublin.

Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien said “the devastating effect flooding has on homes, businesses and communities around Dublin” had been seen in the past.

“The single most valuable thing we can give people is time. This pilot shows how AI can turn the data we already have into earlier, clearer warnings, helping engineers and emergency services make better decisions when it matters most.”

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Although the AI system will highlight signals and patterns from the data, every alert will be reviewed and interpreted by experienced personnel before action is taken, the council said. All decisions in relation to taking flood protection measures or issuing alerts to the public will remain with council staff.

The public can already choose to receive flood alerts from the council by signing up to its MapAlerter service, which will also be used for the new system.

Council chief executive Richard Shakespeare said the local authority was “committed to further embracing appropriate AI technology that helps protect our communities, homes and critical infrastructure” as climate change “increases the frequency and intensity” of severe weather events.

The cost of the new system is not being disclosed during the pilot phase, but EMR chief commercial officer Mark O’Connor said it can “potentially give people something they cannot buy – time to prepare and prevent, and time for the council to take action”.