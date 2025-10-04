Clean-up and power restoration under way as Storm Amy subsides

A scene in Salthill, Co Galway, during Storm Amy, which caused some coastal flooding in the west. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Storm Amy, which had battered the west of Ireland leaving one person dead and thousands of homes without power, had all but passed by Saturday afternoon.

A man who died in a weather-related incident in Co Donegal on Friday was understood to have fallen from a shed roof during the status red weather warning.

Tommy Connors, who was aged in his 40s and from Letterkenny, fell shortly after 4pm and died at the scene of the incident at a house, it is understood.

His death came as Co Donegal bore the brunt of Storm Amy, with winds of up to 148km/h recorded.

It is understood Tommy Connors died after falling from a shed roof in Co Donegal on Friday. Photograph: Joe Boland

It was the sole county to come under a status red wind warning on Friday, lasting from 4pm until 6pm.

Both status yellow and orange wind and rain warnings were in effect for several counties into Saturday, ultimately lapsing at noon, with counties along the northwest coast worst affected throughout the storm.

By that time, some 49,000 households and businesses were without power, down from a peak of 184,000 on Friday evening.

On Saturday afternoon the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management said heavy weather had affected all of Ireland with the west and northwest particularly badly affected.

“Damage assessments are being carried out by response agencies at local level. Initial reports indicate localised surface flooding in many areas with significant numbers of trees down in the west, northwest, northeast and midlands,” it said.

Both the National Severe Weather Humanitarian Group and the National Severe Weather Critical Infrastructure Group had been convened on Saturday morning to co-ordinate responses in the weekend’s aftermath.

Storm Amy hit the west coast from early Friday afternoon, with swimmers braving the elements at the diving platform in Salthill, Galway. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

A car damaged by a falling tree on Herbert Road, Dublin 4 during Storm Amy. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Householders badly affected by the storm, and with urgent financial need, were being advised to contact the Community Welfare Service.

“Local authorities are responding throughout the affected areas and ask for the continued co-operation of all communities while they undertake the necessary works to open roads and respond to incidents,” the directorate said.

“Road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers that may remain following the storm.”

Power outages were predominantly in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Galway and Mayo, as crews continued to work to restore power in “difficult conditions”.

The ESB said it expected the majority of customers who did not have their power restored on Saturday to have supply back by Sunday night.

However, some customers in the worst-affected areas may not have power restored until early next week, it said.

“This is likely to include some customers in Donegal, which saw the highest wind speeds recorded during Storm Amy, and in areas in the northwest,” it said.

The highest wind gust reached 148km/h on Friday in Malin Head, Co Donegal, according to provisional data from Met Éireann.

A further 4,000 homes remained without water across Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon, according to Uisce Éireann.

Most networks across the country were operating as expected, it said, though power outages have affected water and wastewater treatment plants and pumping stations.

The State water utility said the focus on Saturday was “mainly on Donegal where the impacts of the storm have been greatest”.

Fallen trees blocked or partially blocked some roads across the county, with clearance crews on Saturday working on a “priority basis”, Donegal County Council said.

Storm Amy continued to cause travel disruptions on Saturday morning, with Dublin Airport saying 20 flights had been cancelled by airlines due to wind conditions.

Other flights were experiencing delays as a result of weather issues there and at other airports.

Rail services between the Republic and Northern Ireland, meanwhile, were also affected, with trains bound for Belfast from Dublin operating to Dundalk only due to fallen trees on the line at multiple locations.

Services resumed to Belfast from Dublin shortly before noon, though passengers were warned to expect delays.