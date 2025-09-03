People in Border counties may get emergency alert on phones on Sunday

The UK government will send an emergency alert on people's phones on Sunday Videograb: Youtube

People living in Border counties have been warned to expect an emergency alert on their phones on Sunday as the UK government tests its new warning system.

If you are living in or visiting any of the Border counties on Sunday, September 7th, you may receive a message on your phone with audio and vibration for up to 10 seconds, the Department of Communications has said.

“This emergency alert will look and sound different to other types of messages such as SMS text messages.

“The alert will be received even if the mobile device is set to ‘silent’ or ‘do not disturb’. Devices do not need to be connected to wifi or mobile data to get the alert.

“There is no cause for concern, and no action is needed,” the department said in a statement.

A similar alert was tested in April 2023 and is part of the UK’s new Emergency Alert service that was unveiled in March 2023.

This service allows the UK government to send a message to all mobile devices to warn of a life-threatening emergency nearby, such as extreme weather, severe flooding or a fire.

The department said vulnerable people, such as victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse who may carry hidden phones for personal safety reasons, can turn their phone off or switch it to airplane mode if they would prefer their phone not to sound.