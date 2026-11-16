Chay Bowes put on EU sanctions list for allegedly spreading Russian ‘propaganda’

Chay Bowes speaking at the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty

Irish man and Russia Today correspondent Chay Bowes has been placed on a sanctions list by the European Union for acting as a pro-Russian “propagandist”.

The EU’s foreign ministers agreed to place sanctions on a number of individuals deemed to have ties to Moscow on Monday, which will freeze any financial assets they hold inside the EU and ban them from travelling to the Republic or other EU member states.

EU citizens and businesses are also prohibited from paying or transferring funds to individuals who have been placed on the EU’s sanctions list.

In the legal text setting out the sanctions decision, the EU said Bowes worked for Russian broadcaster RT, formerly known as Russia Today.

The state-controlled channel is banned inside the EU and widely regarded as a propaganda arm of the Russian state.

[ Chay Bowes, an Irishman working for Russian state media, deported from RomaniaOpens in new window ]

The EU decision accused Bowes of “facilitating” and supporting the actions and policies of the Russian government that were a threat to European democracy, through “co-ordinated information manipulation and interference”.

The legal text said Bowes hosted a show on RT television called “Moscow Mules” and had cofounded a separate pro-Russian disinformation network called The Islander News.

The text said the Irish man had also participated in spreading “anti-Western and anti-Ukraine disinformation” at the United Nations security council, where Bowes gave a speech at the invitation of Russia in 2023 that criticised Nato and Ukraine.

In a statement, Bowes said he had “no idea” on what basis the EU had sanctioned him.

“I have no knowledge of the alleged activities they refer to (with zero evidence) its [sic] patently an attempt to silence a dissenting voice,” his statement read.

Bowes, who at least until recent years had an address in Knocklyon, Dublin 16, said he would “energetically” challenge the decision in the Irish courts.

Bowes had been a co-founder and shareholder in The Ditch, a journalism platform backed by Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave.

Financial filings show Bowes resigned as a director of Ditch Media in June 2022, and the following year was no longer a shareholder in the company.

Previously he had been a business consultant involved in the health sector.

Last year Bowes had been deported from Romania after travelling to the country to report on presidential elections for RT.

He had been detained by police after arriving in Bucharest on a flight from Dublin. Police had effected the deportation by relying on an emergency law that prevents “aliens” from entering the country to interfere in Romanian politics.

Bowes first came to national prominence during the controversy surrounding then taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaking a draft State contract negotiated with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), to the head of a rival organisation representing general practitioners.

Bowes had done some work for the rival association, the now defunct National Association of General Practitioners, which was led by Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a friend of Varadkar.

Messages between Ó Tuathail and Varadkar, and other messages from Ó Tuathail were shared by Bowes with the Village magazine, who first reported the story about the Fine Gael leader sharing the confidential GP contract.

Bowes later described himself as a whistleblower who was seeking to expose corruption in the Republic.