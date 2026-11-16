Former ‘Chernobyl kid’ visits Co Tipperary host family as Belarussian president-elect

Belarus president-elect Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya with members of the Deane family in Roscrea

Belarus president-elect Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was among dozens of European leaders who attended the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin last week.

Tsikhanouskaya contested the 2020 Belarus general election after her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, was jailed by the country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994.

Lukashenko won the general election with 81 per cent of the vote, a result rejected by the US and the EU. Most western countries, including Ireland, recognise Tsikhanouskaya as the fairly elected leader of Belarus.

After visiting the EPC meeting, Tsikhanouskaya drove to Roscrea, Co Tipperary for an emotional reunion with Henry Deane and his wife, Marian.

Thirty years ago she was one of the Chernobyl children brought to Ireland by Adi Roche. Then known as Sviatlana Pilipchuk, her hometown of Mikashevichy in southern Belarus was just 30km from where the Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred in 1986.

She spent six summers in Roscrea with the Deane family.

“Thank God you’re here,” Henry Deane said when she arrived.

Tsikhanouskaya spoke to the family at length about her memories of coming to Ireland as a child.

“We have great memories too,” Henry Deane said.

[ Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: From Chernobyl child to president-elect of BelarusOpens in new window ]

Recalling her visits as a “Chernobyl kid”, Tsikhanouskaya said on social media: “Henry and Marian welcomed me as one of their own. Those summers shaped who I am and my European identity.”

At the EPC, Tsikhanouskaya called for Belarus’s inclusion in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. She pressed for Russian soldiers to be withdrawn from Belarus as part of any peace deal with Ukraine.

“I really think that Belarus should be an issue in negotiations about peace in the region,” Tsikhanouskaya said, adding that “we have to demand withdrawal of Russian troops not only from Ukraine, but also from Belarus”.