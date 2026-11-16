Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond actor

Robert Pattinson is due to appear in the next Bond film, the 26th in the franchise. Photograph: Jaap Buitendijk/Amazon MGM Studios/PA

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond.

Pattinson (40) was announced as the successor to Daniel Craig, becoming the seventh actor to play the role in an official Bond movie.

The news was revealed on the official James Bond social media accounts account on Monday. All earlier content was abruptly wiped from 007 on X and Instagram just before 3pm and a repeating message typed out: “Identity confirmed.”

The announcement came after a drawn-out casting process, in which Pattinson was understood to be on a five-strong shortlist, which included Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner. On Friday suggestions emerged that Pattinson had been offered more favourable contract terms than his rivals, fuelling rumours that he was the strong favourite for the role.

Craig’s final film as Bond was No Time to Die, released in 2021 after being delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The narrative for the 25th film in the series lent the franchise a sense of closure, with Bond apparently dying before a title card promised: “James Bond will return”.

Craig made five Bond films in total, starting with Casino Royale in 2006. During his tenure the franchise became a box-office record-breaker, with 2012’s Skyfall alone taking $1.1 billion globally.

Pattinson is due to appear in the next Bond film, the 26th in the franchise (although two “unofficial” entries, Casino Royale in 1967 and Never Say Never Again in 1983, take the total to 28). The as yet untitled project will the first to be shot since Amazon-MGM Studios purchased the rights to the series for more than $1 billion in 2025 from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, heirs to original producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli and long-time stewards of the Bond films.

Harry Potter producer David Heyman and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal will oversee the franchise, while the Dune trilogy’s Denis Villeneuve will direct and Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight is writing the script.

Pattinson has demonstrated his versatility across a wide variety of roles, earning a reputation as an actor with broad enough appeal to support big blockbuster films while retaining artistic credibility with offbeat and unlikely choices.

He first came to notice in 2005 as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and achieved superstardom opposite Kristen Stewart as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series. He appeared in films directed by David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars), Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) and Lynne Ramsay (Die My Love), and returned to franchise film-making with The Batman in 2022.

The first actor to play Bond on the big screen was Edinburgh-born Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr No. So successful was the film that Connery returned to make four further films over the next five years, which are considered by many to be some of the franchise’s finest: From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball and You Only Live Twice.

Bond creator Ian Fleming’s preference for the role, the English actor David Niven, starred in the non-canonical Casino Royale (1967), while the Australian model George Lazenby joined for one outing, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, before Connery rejoined for Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

Roger Moore then lent the series a more ironic spin for his seven films between 1973 and 1985, which include The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker and Octopussy. The role then went to British actor Timothy Dalton for two films in the late 1980s; a six-year gap preceded Irish actor Pierce Brosnan’s debut in 1995 in GoldenEye. He shot four films as 007 before Craig’s tenure began.

The official James Bond films have so far made a total of $7.8 billion, making the franchise the fifth highest-grossing in history. Proceeds from merchandise and sponsorship deals are estimated to far exceed that figure. – The Guardian