Dublin to host Michelin star ceremony – could Ireland be about to get a three-star restaurant?

The Convention Centre Dublin will host the first Michelin Guide ceremony to be held in Ireland. Photograph: Allan Baxter/Getty

The Michelin Guide annual ceremony for Britain and Ireland will land in Dublin for the first time in February next year.

The selection of an Irish city for the ceremony on February 9th, following Glasgow in 2025, is not just about geography – it’s about signalling that Ireland’s culinary moment is now.

At the event in Dublin’s Convention Centre, the Guide will unveil stars, Bibs Gourmands, Green Stars and special awards for “the most talented restaurant teams and chefs from Great Britain and Ireland”. The ceremony will also be livestreamed globally. La Rousse Foods, Musgrave’s premium food service brand, will be official partner.

If past years are anything to go by, the Bibs and Green Stars will be teased or quietly announced before the main stars are revealed.

In Ireland the speculation about awards is electric.

Chapter One in Dublin under Mickael Viljanen and Ross Lewis is viewed as possibly being in line for a third Michelin star. It currently holds two.

Liath in Blackrock, Co Dublin, with chef Damien Grey is widely tipped as one to watch – again, rumours suggest a push toward three stars.

Dede in Baltimore, Co Cork, helmed by Ahmet Dede and managed by Maria Archer, is also in the conversation for top-tier elevation.

For two-star upgrades, names to watch include Lady Anne at Mount Juliet Estate (chef John Kelly) and Adare Manor (chef Mike Tweedie), which is also gearing up to host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Dublin’s incomprehensibly overlooked spots are Library Street Café and Una Mas, both long considered deserving of a first star. The newer challengers – Lena and Comet – may well be poised to make their first splash.

Outside Dublin, the Park Hotel Kenmare in Co Kerry under Bryan and Tara Meehan already holds two Michelin Keys for its hotel offering and is undergoing a significant expansion. The owners may well be holding off on chasing a Michelin star for their Landline restaurant, adorned with Seán Scully paintings, until after this upgrade is complete.

In a more general sense, hosting the Michelin ceremony in Ireland is symbolic, speaking of recognition and rising ambitions. But hosting isn’t the same as winning. The kitchens still need to deliver. Between now and next February, a few questions are sure to keep buzzing around the Irish restaurant scene.

Will Chapter One finally get its third star?

Given its pedigree this is internationally accepted as overdue.

Will Liath and Dede join the three-star club? It would be a big ask, but the talk is loud.

And will there be any surprise entries? We should remember that newcomers often sneak in.