Jamie Oliver’s restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre closes

The Jamie Oliver restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre has closed, it has been confirmed.

The restaurant, which opened in 2012, was operated as a franchise by Enforge PCC whose sole director is Gerry Fitzpatrick.

The business had previous survived a substantial rationalisation of the business in the UK in 2019 when 22 restaurants had closed and about 1,000 jobs were closed.

The Irish Times confirmed the closure with staff at the restaurant on Saturday. Efforts to contact Fitzpatrick were not successful.

[ Restaurant review: This Michelin-starred Dublin spot has real quality and a three-course lunch from €55Opens in new window ]

In a statement to the Sunday Business Post, however, a spokesperson for the business is reported as saying the reason for the closure was the expiration of the lease for the 4,500sq ft unit.

The closure does not affect Chequer Lane, the Jamie Oliver branded restaurant on Exchequer Street in Dublin city centre where another Fitzpatrick company, Enforge Exchequer Street, is registered.