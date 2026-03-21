Restaurants

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre closes

The business had previously survived a substantial rationalisation of the business in the UK in 2019

Exterior of Jamie's Italian restaurant in Dundrum town centre. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / The Irish Times
Exterior of Jamie's Italian restaurant in Dundrum town centre. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / The Irish Times
Emmet Malone
Sat Mar 21 2026 - 16:181 MIN READ

The Jamie Oliver restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre has closed, it has been confirmed.

The restaurant, which opened in 2012, was operated as a franchise by Enforge PCC whose sole director is Gerry Fitzpatrick.

The business had previous survived a substantial rationalisation of the business in the UK in 2019 when 22 restaurants had closed and about 1,000 jobs were closed.

The Irish Times confirmed the closure with staff at the restaurant on Saturday. Efforts to contact Fitzpatrick were not successful.

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In a statement to the Sunday Business Post, however, a spokesperson for the business is reported as saying the reason for the closure was the expiration of the lease for the 4,500sq ft unit.

The closure does not affect Chequer Lane, the Jamie Oliver branded restaurant on Exchequer Street in Dublin city centre where another Fitzpatrick company, Enforge Exchequer Street, is registered.

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Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone is Work Correspondent at The Irish Times
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