Ryder Cup

Matt Fitzpatrick closes on Ryder Cup spot after extending European Masters lead

Englishman likely to dislodge Tommy Fleetwood for automatic place, as Aberg and Syme lead chasing pack

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Sam Burns among USA’s six Ryder Cup wild cards

Koepka is the only LIV Golf League player to make the team

Justin Thomas set to make US Ryder Cup team as Zach Johnson’s wildcard pick

Captain will select double major winner despite lack of form this season

Shane Lowry misses cut in Prague to leave Ryder Cup place up to captain’s discretion

Irish golfer reliant on wildcard pick from Luke Donald as Sweden’s Alexander Björk leads Czech Masters

Disappointing form leaves Shane Lowry struggling for a coveted Ryder Cup place

Offaly man is not among the six automatic qualifiers and must now rely on a favourable pick from team captain Luke Donald if he is to make biennial showdown with the USA

Rory McIlroy takes dig at Phil Mickelson amid gambling claims in new book

Billy Walters, an old gambling associate of Mickelson, claims golfer bet $1 billion over 30 years

Different Strokes: Ryder Cup could be on the cards for DeChambeau after incredible round

Bryson DeChambeau’s win at the Greenbrier has given the LIV tour a boost and Zach Johnson plenty to think about

How much are we paying to bring the Ryder Cup to Adare Manor?

Any Other Business: RTE’s pension scheme; Conor Faughnan’s new gig; Ryanair’s social media team; Gresham House’s deal with Coillte

Ryder Cup: In Rome, Team Europe will need all the chemistry they can muster

With most of their players based in the USA, Luke Donald could learn from Paul McGinley’s successful strategy of knitting a group of individuals into a team

State expects to pay €58m on bringing Ryder Cup to Ireland in 2027

Government officials could not tell Dáil’s public spending watchdog how much Adare Manor is paying to hold event

LIV golfers should not play on Ryder Cup team for Europe, says Rory McIlroy

McIlroy says he understands merit of Koepka’s place for US team but has ‘different feelings’ about European side

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Harbour Town success a big boost to European Ryder Cup hopes

English golfer shows sharp match play skills in seeing off Jordan Spieth in playoff at RBC Heritage

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson reignite Ryder Cup conversation for LIV rebels

The make-up of the United States team remains a thorny issue with notable performances from interlopers at the Masters

Ian Poulter says he could decline to play in Ryder Cup if he qualifies

Englishman’s relationship with even complicated by his 2022 switch to LIV Golf

Irish Open set for stronger field with September move

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power will be among the headline acts

Séamus Power’s options increase after impressive success in Bermuda

Seamus Power's PGA Tour win in Bermuda brings a series of benefits for the Waterford native

Ian Poulter insists he will play in Ryder Cup again despite signing for LIV Golf

‘My commitment to the Ryder Cup I think goes before me, I don’t think that should ever come in question’

Rome reconnaissance proves a success for Rory McIlroy despite missing out on top prize

Bob MacIntyre wins Italian Open and states his intention to be part of Ryder Cup team next year

Europe doubles number of 2023 Ryder Cup captain’s picks to six

Luke Donald to have six captain's picks for Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup clash with USA in Rome

Luke Donald replaces Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for Rome

‘I was disappointed I didn’t get the nod back in March, but sometimes we’re given second chances’

Luke Donald to be confirmed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain next week

Henrik Stenson stepped down from captaincy duties after signing with the breakaway LIV Series

‘He could have waited 15 months’: Pádraig Harrington disappointed by Stenson’s move to LIV Golf

Swede stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy after decision to move to breakaway Saudi-backed tour

Henrik Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy with LIV deal imminent

45-year-old Swede has reportedly agreed a deal with LIV valued at up to $40m

Europe’s Ryder Cup plans in turmoil with Henrik Stenson set to join LIV tour

Ryder Cup Europe thought to be resigned to losing their 2023 captain

Scheffler and Spieth added to JP McManus Pro-Am field

Americans join list of stars that include Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Edoardo Molinari named Europe vice-captain for 2023 Rome Ryder Cup Rome

Italian joins Thomas Bjorn as assistant to Swedish captain Henrik Stenson

Europe stands as one at the Ryder Cup - but what about Brexit?

Tens of thousands of British fans travelled to France to dress up in blue-and-yellow

Dustin Johnson and Koepka in row at Europe’s victory party

The Americans were following tradition by joining the winning team’s post-event party

US media reaction: ‘They just laid down and took the beating’

Back pages focus on NFL, college football and the final day of baseball’s regular season

Patrick Reed breaks ranks with teammates after Ryder Cup defeat

‘For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice’

Rory McIlroy out of sorts in fourballs nightmare

He didn’t manage a single birdie in the 16 holes he played alongside Thorbjorn Olesen

Storied tension of Ryder Cup first tee noticeably absent

Creeping hand of PR wrapped its bony fingers around the Friday morning institution

Ian Poulter ready to put Ryder Cup record on the line in Paris

42-year-old wildcard pick has earned Europe 13 points from his 18 tournament matches

Ryder Cup: Five things we learned at Hazeltine

Talismanic Rory McIlroy is Europe’s new Ian Poulter and 2018 course will be tougher

Danny Willett says brother was right about USA fans

European rookie and Masters winner delivers scathing verdict of his week at Hazeltine

Rory McIlroy insists there will be no ‘retaliation’ from fans in Paris

Four-time Major winner: ‘That’s just not who we are. That’s not what we do’

USA regain Ryder Cup title after epic final day

Patrick Reed sets tone for team with victory over Rory McIlroy in thrilling top match

