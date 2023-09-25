European captain is a neighbour of the basketball legend and long-time cheerleader for US team
Ryder Cup
The atmosphere at Whistling Straits was revolting at times. The abuse of the European players reached such debased levels that some US players tried to dial down the American crowd
Luke Donald and Zach Johnson are the first, and could be the last, captains to have so few automatic selections
No Ryder Cup complete without players willing to make a show of themselves, but pantomime villains have left to take the Saudi money
Xander Schauffele’s cringy ad for DraftKings is a bad look for a sport where bettors are trying to influence rounds on the course
Rob MacIntyre the only player on Europe’s Ryder Cup team who will play in this week’s French Open in Paris
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox staged a brilliant comeback to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
Having only turned professional in June, 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg has been called up to the Ryder Cup and made an impressive start to the PGA Championship
All 12 members on Team Europe will be in action at the BMW Championship across just four groups
Shane Lowry happy to ‘shut a few people up’ with Irish Open performance after criticism of Ryder Cup selection
Irish golfer received one of Luke Donald’s wildcard picks despite only one top-10 finish before The K Club this year
Several factors probably contributed to the Irishman’s best performance of the year at the Irish Open. Soon comes the Ryder Cup
The K Club starts a run of golf that Lowry hopes will conclude with European victory in Rome
Shane Lowry picked as the captain Luke Donald calls him a ‘big-time’ player
The hosts will seek to win back the Ryder Cup when they take on the United States in Rome at the end of September
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
Rugby World Cup: match analysis, interviews, fixtures and results
Inquests into the nightclub fire that led to the deaths of 48 people
Weddings, Births, Deaths and other family notices