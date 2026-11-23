Dogs and wild birds have died after entering Lough Neagh during periods when it was poisoned. Photograph: PA

There is a “conceivable scenario” that residents living close to Lough Neagh could temporarily relocate if recurring pollution contaminates the water supply, according to the author of a new book.

Tommy Greene warned that the appearance of toxic blue-green algal blooms in the lake every summer since 2023 had led to mistrust among householders about water safety.

“A lot of people I spoke to don’t trust what they’re being told by officials, which is quite stark. Many are purchasing bottled water or have installed domestic filtration systems which can cost hundreds if not upwards of £1,000 [€1,180],” he said.

“They are still boiling the water coming out of taps.”

Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lake in Ireland and Britain and provides 40 per cent of the North’s drinking water.

NI Water, the provider of public water and sewerage services across Northern Ireland, has issued quality assurances.

Dogs and wild birds have died after entering the lough during periods when it was poisoned.

Swimmers from Ballyronan Bluetits in Co Derry developed rashes and lesions on their skin when they came into contact with “other worldly” fluorescent purple pools in 2023, according to the book.

[ The response is as stagnant as the waterOpens in new window ]

Greene referenced a water crisis in the US in 2014, when harmful blooms triggered a three-day ban on drinking water in Toledo, Ohio.

“What we haven’t had here is the algae blooms that occurred in Lake Erie US where local authorities told people not to drink their tap water, where people were temporarily relocated from their homes,” he told The Irish Times.

Blue-green algae at Battery Harbour on Lough Neagh. Photograph: PA

“I’m not saying this to scaremonger but that is still a conceivable scenario at Lough Neagh if there is a particularly bad flare-up during the summer.

“The water coming through the faucet taps around the lough in particular is discoloured and tastes strange.”

In his book, Troubled Waters – How Lough Neagh is Being Destroyed by Corporate Greed and Political Neglect, Greene examines Stormont’s role in managing the pollution scandal.

“It starts with a failure in public policy in broader terms which goes back decades,” he said.

“Is Stormont ultimately responsible for the mismanagement of Lough Neagh? Yes, there’s a fair argument to be made around that. But it’s a more congested picture and there’s a lot of different people responsible.

“I think Lough Neagh has become symbolic of governance failures in the North.”

One of the “really shocking failings” for Greene, a journalist who grew up in Dublin but has lived in Belfast for the past decade, was the winding-down of laboratories and watchdogs overseeing Lough Neagh.

During his research he attempted to track down former scientists based at the last big research facility, which run by Ulster University at Ballymaguigan on the western shores of Lough Neagh.

“If you walk there now, it’s like something from Chernobyl. The derelict buildings have shut since the turn of the millennium,” he said.

“Someone has daubed ‘help’, which was a snapshot of the neglect of the lough.

“This is the biggest inland stretch of water in this part of Europe – and it was pretty clear the oversight mechanisms, be it research ones or regulators and watchdogs, were hollowed out over the course of decades.”

Despite the failings, Greene said there was some hope for the future of the lake if it is governed properly.

Protection of Lough Neagh is among nine priorities in the Stormont Executive’s programme for government for 2024-27.

“What’s happened to the lough has happened in spite of overwhelmingly well-intentioned people,” Greene added.

“I think that’s an important point to make. I still think there is some scope for recovery and turnaround, to set out a challenge to various actors including devolved government and to provide an over-arching plan of governance.”