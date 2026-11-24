Under the plan, 300km of rivers that have been blocked up or diverted by will be restored to their original course by 2050. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A €20 million pathfinder fund will be provided next year to support a series of projects in keeping with Ireland’s nature restoration plan.

The draft plan was submitted in September to the European Commission and it will be considered by the commission before the deadline for approval in September next year.

The EU Nature Restoration Regulation was adopted in 2024 and is binding on all member states. It is designed to reverse some of the damage to the landscapes of Europe, including wetlands and peatlands..

The aim of the nature restoration plan for all 27 member states will be to restore at least 20 per cent of the EU’s land and sea area by 2030 and all damaged ecosystems by 2050.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said the €20 million pathfinder fund will be for pilot projects that can be scaled up elsewhere.

He also hoped that the Government will provide multi-annual funding for the plan. Many environmental organisations including BirdWatch Ireland and the Climate Change Advisory Council have said multi-annual funding commitments are the only way for farmers and landowners to have the means to restore habitats to their original state.

O’Sullivan described the publication of the draft plan is an “important milestone” and represents the work of representatives from the farming, forestry and fishing communities, local authorities and environmental groups.

“For this reason, I am deeply proud of the collaborative spirit at the heart of this draft plan. We need a new narrative for the future of nature in Ireland, one that is built on common ground and shared understanding,” he said.

“This draft plan, and the work we will do together over the coming months to improve and refine it, will be the blueprint.”

Ireland’s draft nature restoration plan identifies restoration needs across a wide range of habitats and species while recognising the role of farmers, landowners, local authorities, communities and public bodies in delivering restoration outcomes.

Among the measures to take place is a cross-border pollinator plan to restore bee numbers between now and 2030.

Three hundred kilometres of rivers that have been blocked up or diverted by engineering works will be restored to their original course by 2050.

In total, by 2050, the area subject to restoration in the State will be between 476sq km and 2,039sq km.

If the latter figure is achieved, it will mean an area larger than Co Offaly will have been restored to its natural habitat.

The European Union has committed to the planting of three billion additional trees. Ireland’s per capita share of that will be about 30 million, which will have to be planted between now and 2050.

In addition to this broad objective, it sets binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species.