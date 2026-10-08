Regulator says ‘forever chemical’ found in Irish cereals should be classified as toxic

Irish breakfast cereals had the highest levels of trifluoroacetic acid in a 2025 study. Photograph: Getty Images

The European chemicals regulator has said a so-called “forever chemical” found in high levels in Irish cereals in a test last year should be classified as toxic to people and water supplies.

The European Chemicals Agency made the recommendation to the European Commission in relation to trifluoroacetic acid (TFA).

It said TFA should be classified as “persistent, mobile and toxic” due to its spread, longevity and adverse effects.

Specifically, it should be classified as “toxic to reproduction” through its effects on sexual function, fertility and development.

For the environment, the concern is particularly long-term, said the agency’s risk assessment committee.

“TFA is extremely persistent and highly mobile, meaning that it does not easily break down and can travel through soil and water. This can lead to widespread and very long-lasting contamination of groundwater and other water resources.”

TFA is a synthetic chemical widely used in manufacturing foams, plastics, disinfectants and pesticides for plants.

Research by environmental group Pesticide Action Network Europe last year found particularly high levels of it in Irish cereals.

The study analysed 66 popular cereal-based products in 16 European countries, including breakfast cereals, pasta, bread and pastries.

Irish breakfast cereals had the highest levels of TFA followed by Belgian wholemeal bread, German wheat flour and a French baguette.

The European Commission, along with member states, will now consider the agency’s recommendation and what labelling or regulations might be required.

The Department of Health said Pesticide Action Network Europe’s study was a “non-peer-reviewed” report.

“This was based on a small number of products purchased in Ireland, most of which were of unknown origin, and it does not establish the prevalence of TFA in Irish-produced grain-based foods,” it said.

However, it said it was aware of the agency’s recommendation on trifluoroacetic acid.

“TFA can arise from the breakdown of certain refrigerant gases, active substances used in plant protection products and other sources, so the issue spans the remit of several Government departments,” it said.

“The Department of Health’s role relates principally to food safety and public health, in conjunction with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

“The Department of Health and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland will continue to monitor developments at EU level and will consider any implications for food safety and consumer protection in Ireland.”

The Department of Agriculture and Department of Environment have also been contacted for comment.

Forever chemicals, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are a collection of thousands of man-made chemicals so-called because they do not break down in the environment or human body and build up over time to potentially toxic levels.

They are widely used, often to coat everyday products to make them non-stick, waterproof, stainproof or fireproof.