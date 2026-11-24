Kathleen Murray’s solicitor and family members believed she had testamentary capacity when she made her May 2022 will

A widow whose death certificate stated she had dementia had capacity to make a will dividing her estate between 13 nieces and nephews, the High Court found.

Kathleen Murray’s solicitor and family members believed she had testamentary capacity when she made her May 2022 will, but a GP declined to provide a sworn statement to that effect, the court heard.

The application to permit a grant of probate concerning the will “brings into focus” the difficulties families may face where dementia or other cognitive defects are stated as a cause of death on their death certificate, said High Court Judge Siobhan Stack.

Murray, of Friar’s Walk, Dunmore, Co Galway, died in March 2024. She had no children and was survived by 13 nieces and nephews.

Her death certificate recorded she had dementia at the date of death and for two years before that, indicating she had been diagnosed with dementia when she executed the will, the judge said.

Her nieces Bríd Kirwan and Margo Smyth, as executors of her estate, contended she had testamentary capacity and was never diagnosed with dementia. Their aunt attended just one time with the doctor who certified dementia as the cause of death, they said.

Due to dementia being stated on her death certificate, a probate officer required a sworn statement of testamentary capacity. Because the doctor who examined Murray’s testamentary capacity days before the will was executed was unwilling to provide that statement, the matter went to the High Court.

The executors ran into a further “roadblock” because the HSE refused access to her medical records, including after a Freedom of Information request.

Murray’s solicitor attended at her home on May 17th, 2022, to take instructions for her will, and again on May 27th, 2022, to execute it, two days after the deceased attended with the GP.

It seemed the deceased was unable to tell the GP she owned her house and, in those circumstances, it was “not surprising” the GP refused to certify she had testamentary capacity, Stack said. Against that, the solicitor’s detailed attendance notes demonstrated she had testamentary capacity when instructing and executing her will, the judge said.

Notwithstanding some “frailties”, including telling her solicitor she could not name all of her 13 nieces and nephews, Murray knew she had money in the bank and knew she owned her house. She was aware she had not given correct information to the doctor two days previously, knew to which family all her nieces and nephews belonged and knew whether or not they visited her.

The solicitor was satisfied the deceased had capacity and there was sufficient detail in the attendance notes to allow the court be satisfied of capacity, the judge said.

The probability is the deceased got confused the day she attended the doctor but, despite the fact she needed “some gentle prompting” when giving instructions, she was able to identify her assets, to choose between her various nieces and nephews, and to identify the extent to which she wished them to benefit.

None of this was undermined, on the facts of this case, by the reference to dementia on the death certificate, the judge held.

The identification of dementia or other medical conditions potentially affecting testamentary capacity on a death certificate “may need to be put in its proper context” when deciding testamentary capacity and this might require access to a deceased’s medical records.

In this case, the executors were potentially entitled to the records, but the HSE refused for reasons including the will had not been admitted to probate and their release was “not a matter of public interest”.

Stack said her non-binding view was the HSE decision-maker failed to take into account the countervailing public interest in releasing this information, including in ensuring relevant evidence is before a court and that valid wills are admitted to probate.

The 2022 will, she concluded, should be admitted to probate.