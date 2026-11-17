Áine O’Reilly (33), from Pallasgreen, died at the scene of the crash in February.

A teenage driver who killed a nurse while he was high on cannabis and “fast gas” and speeding has been jailed for five years, 11 months, with the final year suspended.

The sentence imposed on Keelan O’Connell (19) at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court was backdated to March 20th last, when he went into custody following his arrest.

O’Connell, of Scanlon Park, Castleconnell, who had been disqualified from driving at the time of the fatal collision, received a 10-year driving ban by sentencing judge Mary Morrissey.

Áine O’Reilly (33), from Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, was on her way to work at Shannondoc, an out-of-hours GP service in Limerick, on February 13th, when O’Connell, driving at up to 180km/h in a 100km/h zone, crashed into the rear of a car that in turn collided with the victim’s car.

She died at the scene while the driver of the other car was seriously injured.

[ Nurse Áine O’Reilly who died in three-car Limerick collision had been on her way to workOpens in new window ]

O’Connell pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to report, failing to offer assistance knowing a person is seriously injured or dead.

Garda Tony Burke, of Henry Street Garda station, previously told the court O’Connell was driving a “high-powered” Volkswagen Golf “at excess speed” when he attempted to perform a “dangerous manoeuvre” moments before the crash.

He said O’Connell collided with a Peugeot car as he attempted to undertake it, forcing it into the path of Áine O’Reilly, who was driving a Nissan Micra.

The court heard previously that O’Connell “fled the scene on foot” without offering assistance to Áine O’Reilly or the driver of the other car.