A 30-year-old man has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of a recovering drug addict in Dublin two years ago by the majority verdict of a Central Criminal Court jury.

The State had alleged that Ryan Brennan was part of a joint enterprise with his half-brother to cause serious injury to another man, who it was believed had stolen cannabis and cash, but instead, in a case of common design, stabbed 63-year-old Anthony, also known as Josh, Fowler to death.

Ryan Brennan, of Lanesborough Gardens, Finglas, Dublin 11, had pleaded not guilty to murder in a trial that began on October 16th.

After five days of deliberating, the 12 jurors failed to reach a verdict in the case of his younger half-brother and co-accused Connor Brennan Moran, who admitted killing but denied murdering Fowler.

Nearly three weeks into the five-week trial, Connor Brennan Moran (23), of Lanesborough Square in Finglas, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Fowler on November 26th, 2024, at Dunsink Green, Finglas. However, the State did not accept his plea.

It was the State’s case that Fowler was stabbed by one of the two defendants, who were both acting in a joint enterprise to cause serious harm to the man they suspected of theft.

The jury of six men and six women spent 12 hours and 52 minutes deliberating over five days before bringing in a majority verdict of 10-two of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on the first count against Ryan Brennan.

The forewoman of the jury told Judge Patrick McGrath that they had failed to agree on a verdict on the second count against Connor Brennan Moran and a disagreement was recorded on the issue paper.

Both defendants were remanded in custody until December 18th, when their cases were listed for mention before the Central Criminal Court.

During the trial, Kaylee Murray, a second cousin of Ryan Brennan and niece of the deceased, gave evidence that Ryan Brennan told her he was looking for someone who had stolen cannabis from him and was going “to kill him”.

Murray told the trial she didn’t believe Ryan Brennan intended to kill anyone, but that he wanted to give the man “a slap”. The witness said it never occurred to her that anyone would be killed and when she later heard that her uncle, Anthony “Josh” Fowler had been stabbed, she was the first to tell Ryan Brennan.

She said she got the impression that Ryan Brennan did not know Josh Fowler was dead until she told him.

Further evidence was given by Stephen Hayden, who was with Fowler on the night he died. The witness told the jurors that both he and Fowler were recovering drug addicts and lived with the deceased’s brother, Noel Fowler, in a house on Dunsink Green.

Hayden said he heard “a bit of a ruckus” outside the house on the night of November 26th and when he went downstairs, he saw Fowler in the garden, “staggering backwards” and falling to the ground. He said two men were also in the garden, running around as if they were looking for something before one of them stood over Fowler and said: “That’s f**king Josh”.

Hayden described to the jurors the moment he told his friend, “please don’t die,” as he held the deceased on his lap after he had suffered the fatal stab wound in the front garden of the home they shared. The witness attempted to do CPR under instructions from the emergency services until an ambulance arrived.