A man boarded a flight from Dublin to Dubai within hours of being named as a suspect for a fatal stabbing in a London park last Friday.

Gardaí from the extradition unit of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations (GNBCI) arrested Dennis Adjei-Kyem (30s) on foot of a warrant issued by the UK authorities on Monday and brought him before a sitting of the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday.

The UK authorities issued the arrest warrant in connection with a homicide investigation into an incident in London on November 13th, 2026.

Adjei-Kyem, with an address at Gloucester Block, Tottenham, is wanted to face charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article.

Det Garda Brian Dunne told the High Court on Tuesday he met Adjei-Kyem at Abbey Court Hostel at Bachelors Walk on Monday and showed him the warrant for his arrest that had been endorsed by the High Court for execution. He said the defendant confirmed his name, age and address.

Dunne said he arrested Adjei-Kyem and brought him to a Dublin Garda station, where he informed him of his rights and read him a summary of the alleged offences.

He said he asked Adjei-Kyem whether he knew what it was about and he replied: “Yes, I want to meet my solicitor.”

Dunne said he was satisfied the person named on the warrant was the same person he arrested based on the inquiries he had carried out and identifying questions asked based on the warrant.

Barrister Lisa Dempsey, representing the Minister for Justice, asked that Adjei-Kyem be remanded in custody. She noted he had no ties in this jurisdiction, having been arrested at a hostel address.

Barrister Thomas Horan, for the respondent, said there was no application for bail at this point.

Judge Patrick McGrath remanded Adjei-Kyem in custody and fixed a notional hearing date of Monday, December 7th.

The warrant for Adjei-Kyem’s arrest states that on Friday, November 13th, at 6.06pm, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in a park named Lordship Recreation Ground, close to the Broadwater Farm Estate, London. The victim lived a five-minute walk from the park area where he was stabbed, the warrant states, and was not involved in gang activity or criminality.

He was seen on CCTV walking from the direction of his home address and into the park area at 5.46pm. He was alone and at one point was seen jogging away from the block, looking back as if he was concerned about what was behind him. There is no further CCTV in the park to show what took place next, the court heard.

The CCTV shows Adjei-Kyem following the injured party into the park at 5.47pm. The warrant states that what happened in the park is unknown. However, there is a large pool of blood adjacent to a bench and then a long blood trail from the bench to the north side of the park on Lordship Lane, which is where the victim collapsed and later died.

“The victim suffered a single stab wound, and on this basis the case theory is this is caused by a knife in the possession of the suspect at the time which has since been disposed of,” the warrant alleges.

The warrant also states that a manual review of the victim’s mobile phone shows a message sent by the victim shortly before the incident, at 5.11pm, stating “Cl kash sounding cold on dis one”.

The document says police are aware that the suspect operates under the name “Kash” and this shows a connection between the individuals.

The respondent boarded a flight to Dublin from Luton airport the following day. According to the warrant, Adjei-Kyem boarded a further flight to Dubai but was subsequently returned to Dublin by the UAE authorities.