Waste firm Panda sent for trial over worker’s death

The company faces six charges under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Waste company Panda has been sent forward for trial over a fatal workplace incident at a Dublin recycling plant.

The prosecution follows a Health and Safety Authority investigation into the death of 32-year-old Radu Alexandru Chertes of Five Lamps, Cappagh Road, Finglas.

The case of Tallaght-based Starrus Eco Holdings Limited, trading as Panda Waste Management Solutions, was before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Monday.

He noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that the company, which has yet to enter a plea, will face “trial on indictment”.

The State served a book of evidence on a representative for the company before Judge Halpin granted a return for trial order, formally sending the firm to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on November 19th next.

The company faces six charges under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 relating to an incident on April 6th, 2022, at its premises on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

According to the charges, the firm failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the safety, health and welfare of its employees.

Specifically, the prosecution claims the company failed to maintain a safe system of work, adequate control measures and proper training, instruction and supervision for clearing blockages in an M&J Pre-Shred 4000S machine.

The charges state that, as a consequence of these alleged failings, an employee, Radu Alexandru Chertes, suffered injuries and died.

At the opening of the inquest in November 2022, the deceased man’s brother, Andre Chertes, who had also worked at the Panda plant in Finglas, gave evidence of formally identifying his brother’s body to gardaí. The inquest has been adjourned pending the outcome of the judicial process.