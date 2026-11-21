Seth Whelan arriving at court to be charged with the murder of Michael Whelan in 2024. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man has gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering his father.

Seth Whelan (36) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michael Whelan (64) on a date unknown between February 19th and February 27th, 2024, at the apartment they shared at Herberton Park, Rialto, Dublin 8.

He has also pleaded not guilty to damaging a Ring doorbell camera belonging to his neighbour on February 20th.

He made no reply when the charges were put to him. Philip Sheahan, defending, told the court the accused pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The trial also heard DNA from blood staining on a black hoodie matched that of the deceased while a DNA profile taken from the neck of the garment matched that of the accused man.

Sandra McGrath, from Forensic Science Ireland, told prosecuting counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor gardaí gave her a number of items to analyse, including a black hooded top.

She said she observed blood staining on the hoodie in several areas, including both sleeves and the front.

She said she sampled blood from the front right cuff and obtained a DNA profile matching that of Michael Whelan.

A partial male DNA profile from the neckline, where no blood was present, matched that of Seth Whelan, she said.

McGrath confirmed to counsel that she also analysed a black handled knife with a blade length of approximately 14cm and recovered a DNA profile from its handle, which matched that of the accused.

McGrath confirmed to counsel she also examined a grey table leg. She said a “tiny blood sample” was retrieved but no DNA profile was obtained from it.

A second table leg was also examined but was not found to have any bloodstaining on it, the witness said.

Garda Edel Murphy told Lawlor she arrested Seth Whelan on February 28th, 2024, on suspicion of murder and brought him to Kilmainham Garda station.

Murphy said after his arrest and caution Seth Whelan said: “I think someone snuck in and did it.”

She said she explained to the member in charge, Sgt Wes Kenny, why she believed it was necessary to detain the defendant.

Murphy said she told him gardaí had responded to a welfare check at the property at about 2pm on February 27th, 2024. When they arrived at the scene there was a strong smell and gardaí discovered the body of a male with clothing placed methodically over his head.

She also outlined to Sgt Kenny what she understood to be “suspicious movements” of Seth Whelan between February 20th and February 27th, 2024.

These included moving green refuse bags that were believed to have contained weapons and damaging a doorbell.

She said she also informed the member in charge of messages to a key worker that set out what appeared to be a toxic relationship between Seth Whelan and his father.

She said the defendant was then detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Garda Thomas Donnelly, from the Garda Technical Bureau, told Shaun Smyth, prosecuting, that he attended the scene at Herberton Park on February 27th.

He said the door was unlocked and inside the flat was “very cluttered” with lots of tools and building implements throughout.

Donnelly said he observed Michael Whelan lying on the floor of the sittingroom between the sofa and the coffee table.

He said he could see a number of injuries on the deceased’s head and neck and blood staining was visible on surfaces throughout the room.

Donnelly said he seized several items of potential relevance from the scene, including a bucket and towel found in the bath. Other items retrieved from the bathroom floor included a damp cloth and an empty two-litre bleach bottle, he said.

Donnelly said he also seized items from other areas in the property including an empty 750ml bottle of bleach found in the kitchen as well as a partially emptied container of carpet cleaner; a kitchen cloth with blood staining; a holdall bag containing a pair of white runners and multiple pairs of gloves; and two table legs.

The trial continues on Monday before Judge Caroline Biggs and a jury.