Former rugby international Brendan Mullin charged with stealing perfume from Brown Thomas

Brendan Mullin (62) of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, is accused of stealing perfume from Brown Thomas in Dublin on May 15th. Photograph: Collins Courts

Former Ireland rugby international Brendan Mullin has been charged with stealing perfume from Brown Thomas on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

The ex-rugby star, who won 55 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1995 before he went into financial services, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Garda Nathan Cox of Pearse Street is prosecuting him on a single charge under section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Act.

Mullin (62) of Albert Lodge, Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, is accused of the theft of Hermès perfume worth €158 from the department store on May 15th.

He had been granted station bail to appear in court on Tuesday and defence solicitor John O’Doherty confirmed his client was present.

Dressed in a navy sweater, trousers, brown shoes and a green jacket, Mullin sat silently at the back of the courtroom but stood briefly when his name was called.

However, he was not required to give evidence at the procedural hearing.

Court Garda Sergeant Brian Duff clarified the issue of disclosure, telling the judge that a summary of the prosecution evidence and CCTV had been handed over to the defence.

The judge noted the Director of Public Prosecutions has, “based on an evaluation of €158”, directed summary disposal in the District Court, rather than sending the case forward to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Kelly agreed to retain jurisdiction over the case so it would remain in the District Court.

O’Doherty then asked for an adjournment for his client to consider his plea.

Mullin was remanded on continuing bail to appear again on July 21st to enter a plea or have a later hearing date scheduled if he intends to contest the case.

The alleged offence, at District Court level, is punishable on conviction by a maximum sentence of 12 months and a fine of up to €3,000.