Golf club official’s testimony ‘somewhat undermined’ by attempt to swear religious oath on diary

Donnacha Neary was representing Skerries Golf Club at an online Workplace Relations Commission hearing in January.

Skerries Golf Club has successfully fended off an unfair dismissal claim, despite a finding that its honorary secretary somewhat “undermined the credibility” of his testimony by trying to swear an oath on his work diary instead of the Bible.

During the hearing, witness Donnacha Neary, a well-known entrepreneur in the construction trade, was warned by an adjudicator about the risk of being prosecuted for perjury and told: “I expect and demand the truth.”

Neary was representing the prestigious north Co Dublin club at an online Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) hearing in January into a complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977.

Donna Ash, a part-time cleaner caring for an adult daughter with a disability, was let go by the club in October 2024 – and had claimed her redundancy was not genuine.

This was rejected in a decision published on Friday by an adjudicator on foot of an examination of the club’s financial records.

When Ash’s case was called on, adjudication officer Conor Stokes started by giving the routine warning that witnesses testifying in the case had to give either a religious oath or secular affirmation, and could be prosecuted for perjury for giving false evidence.

After Ash gave an affirmation, Neary said he wished to take a religious oath.

Stokes told Neary he would need a Bible for the oath and asked whether he had one. Mr Neary then held up a black book.

“Sorry, I’m just seeing a book, I’m not seeing it’s a bible,” Stokes said.

“It’s a black book,” Neary said.

“I’m not seeing that it’s titled ‘Bible’. Can you open up the bible to show me it’s a bible?” the adjudicator asked.

“I cannot. I don’t have a bible here,” Neary said.

“Then make the affirmation, it makes absolutely no odds to me,” Stokes said.

Neary then said he would give evidence under affirmation.

Stokes then proceeded to administer the secular affirmation to Neary and then to a second witness called by the club, HR consultant Eugene Grant.

Neary gave evidence that a club finance subcommittee, on which he sat, had concluded that there was a potential cost saving of €7,500 a year to the club by dispensing with its two directly-employed cleaners and outsourcing the work.

Counsel for Ash, Kristian Douglas, put it to Neary that the work of the complainant was, in fact, an issue, and that one of the benefits of redundancy was “getting rid of the complainant”. Neary denied this.

Ash’s second and final meeting with Neary on September 27th, when she was to be made redundant, lasted five minutes, the complainant said. “Mr Neary had told me there was overheads, but I wasn’t told I could have my hours reduced,” she said.

Douglas argued it was a “sham redundancy” and had been carried out with unfair procedures. However, Neary said it was “a genuine redundancy arising from a structural business decision”.

In his decision on the case, Stokes wrote that Neary “initially tried to give his evidence under oath using his work diary in place of a Bible”.

“This was noted and ultimately, he gave his evidence under affirmation. This undermined the credibility of his subsequent evidence to a certain extent,” Stokes wrote.

Stokes considered it “understandable although not desirable” that there were no written meeting records, as the board of the golf club were volunteers.

“What is clear from the accounts is that there was a sizeable saving ... from outsourcing the cleaning function,” he wrote. For that reason, he found the redundancy of Ash’s job was “not a sham”.

Although there were “shortcomings” in the redundancy process, they did not undermine the economic case for outsourcing, Stokes added, rejecting Ash’s statutory complaint.