Man found with 2,868 child sexual abuse images is spared jail

A Dublin man found to have possession of 2,868 images of child sexual abuse material has received a suspended sentence.

Keith Farrell (50), of Le Fanu Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material on dates in May and October 2021.

Det Gda William Doyle told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that Google supplied information to gardaí in May 2021 on foot of a court order and it transpired that Farrell had uploaded four images of child sexual abuse material.

A search of his home the following October led to the seizure of a MacBook, on which 2,868 images were found in deleted files later recovered via software analysis.

Farrell was present during the search and co-operated. He made full admissions when interviewed.

He has no previous convictions and has not come to Garda attention since.

The court heard that four images were classed as “Category 1″, the most serious type of material. Of the 2,868 images found in deleted files, more than 1,300 were of a sexual nature and a further 458 depicted child exposure.

Det Gda Doyle agreed with defence counsel that Farrell apologised and provided gardaí with his passwords.

Counsel told the court his client has a work history in construction and DJs socially. He is not working presently due to health issues and is receiving social welfare.

Farrell had a difficult upbringing and turned to drink and drugs to cope, the court heard. He is a carer for his mother.

Judge Martin Nolan noted possession of child sexual abuse material is a “well-trodden crime in this court”. He said he must follow “advice” given by the higher courts, which have indicated that a non-custodial option must be considered in the absence of aggravating factors.

Having considered the facts of the case and Farrell’s circumstances, the judge said aggravating factors, such as previous convictions or distribution of this material, were not present in this case.

He imposed a two-year sentence, suspended on strict conditions.