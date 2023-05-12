Regency hotel trial: Two men convicted of facilitating attack to be sentenced

Jason Bonney (left) and Paul Murphy who were found guilty found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of facilitating the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel. Photographs: Padraig O'Reilly

The two men convicted on charges concerning the provision of getaway vehicles during the Regency hotel attack in 2016 will be sentenced on Friday.

Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney (52), of Druimnigh Woods, Portmarnock, Dublin, were found guilty last month of facilitating the attack in which Kinahan gang member David Byrne was killed by providing getaway vehicles.

The three-judge Special Criminal Court (SCC) found Gerard Hutch not guilty of murder.

In their judgment of April 17th, Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Gráinne Malone were satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the attack was orchestrated by the Hutch criminal organisation.

It found that Murphy, knowing of the existence of the Hutch criminal organisation, provided access to his Toyota Avensis taxi at St Vincent’s GAA club on February 5th, 2016, intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

In relation to Bonney, it was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he was the sole driver of a black BMW jeep on February 5th, 2016, and, knowing of the existence of the Hutch criminal organisation, he provided access to that vehicle at St Vincent’s GAA cub car park intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

In acquitting Mr Hutch, the Special Criminal Court found that it could not rely on the unsupported evidence of the former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall.

It also found that surveillance audio recordings of a conversation between Dowdall and Mr Hutch did not corroborate Dowdall’s claim that Mr Hutch had confessed to being one of the hitmen at the Regency Hotel where Mr Byrne was shot dead.