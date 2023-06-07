Gerard Hutch refused legal costs following his acquittal of murder of Kinahan gang member at Regency Hotel

Gerard Hutch walks free through the doors of the Criminal Courts of Justice in April this evening after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at the Special Criminal Court. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gerard Hutch has failed to get orders requiring the State to pay his substantial legal costs following his acquittal of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

The three judge Special Criminal Court (SCC) today refused to make orders to have the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) pay Mr Hutch’s costs of the 52-day trial, which sources suggested, could be more than €500,000.

The court refused costs for reasons including that, while Mr Hutch was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne, he was involved in serious criminal conduct in the underlying charge against him in terms of his possession of guns which he knew had been used in the Regency attack.

While the court had rejected the prosecution case that Gerard Hutch was one of the shooters in the Regency attack, he is recognised as the “figurehead” and patriarchal figure in the Hutch criminal organisation, an organisation which the court had found had orchestrated the attack, Ms Justice Tara Burns said.

On advice of his lawyers, Mr Hutch did not seek legal aid for the trial in which he was represented by senior counsel Brendan Grehan and barrister Michael D Hourigan, instructed by Ferrys Solicitors.

In the court’s judgment last April, Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Gráinne Malone found the Regency attack on February 5th, 2016, was orchestrated by the Hutch criminal organisation.

It acquitted Mr Hutch (60), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, of the murder charge after it found evidence from Jonathan Dowdall, the main prosecution witness against Hutch, was unreliable unless corroborated. Other evidence, including audio recordings, did not provide sufficient corroboration of the murder charge, it concluded.

It convicted two co-accused - Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney (52), of Druimnigh Woods, Portmarnock, Dublin- of facilitating the attack by providing getaway vehicles.

Jonathan Dowdall, from Navan Road, Dublin, had been charged with the murder of David Byrne but that charge was dropped after he admitted a lesser charge of facilitating the murder by booking a room in the Regency hotel on the night before the attack. His father Patrick pleaded guilty to the same charge. The hotel room was used by one of the attackers, a former dissident republican, Kevin ‘Flatcap’ Murray, since deceased.

Costs submissions

On Wednesday, the court heard submissions on costs from Mr Grehan, for Hutch, and Seán Gillane SC, for the DPP.

Mr Grehan said the only charge brought against Mr Hutch was murder and he was acquitted of that. In seeking costs, his case was that the initial decision to prosecute him for murder was a wrong decision and that was vindicated by the SCC’s judgment.

It would be unfair to deny Mr Hutch the substantial costs of defending himself on the murder charge on the basis he could or should have been charged with other offences, counsel said.

Decisions on other charges were up to others and all Mr Hutch could do was defend himself against the only charge brought against him.

Taking the court’s findings about other matters into account in deciding costs would be contrary to the principle of innocent until proven guilty, and create a danger of guilt by association especially when operating in the context of other family members, counsel said. People can choose their friends but not their family, he said.

This very lengthy trial initially involved five accused and ultimately three, he said. His side had not unduly elongated it and only sought a two-week adjournment after the DPP accepted, days before the trial, Dowdall’s plea to the lesser charge and his offer to testify against Mr Hutch which involved a fundamental reappraisal of the defence case.

Before that, the prosecution case centred on audio recordings of conversations between Mr Hutch and Dowdall but neither the audio evidence, nor Dowdall’s evidence, supported a murder charge, he said.

Mr Grehan said his lengthy cross-examination of Dowdall was necessary “to expose his true nature” and issues of credibility given the allegations he was making against Mr Hutch and that was borne out given the court’s comprehensive judgment and its not guilty verdict.

A trial court may grant costs to an acquitted persons who has not got legal aid, he said. An acquittal is the starting point and the most important factor, although not the only relevant factor when considering costs issues.

Mr Gillane, for the DPP, argued the costs issue comes down to judicial discretion in relation to the facts and circumstances of the case. The court should resist the defence contention that its verdict amounted to some vindication of Mr Hutch and was not an approbation of him or his conduct, he argued.

Mr Gillane said he took “full responsibility” for decisions made in the carriage of the prosecution case. There was, he said, an established sequence of Mr Hutch’s association with firearms used in the Regency killing. That was an “involved”, not a “glancing”, possession, and was a contribution to what the court found was an orchestrated series of events to have the weapons moved.

The defence appeared to suggest this prosecution could only be justified if there was a conviction but that is not the law, he said.

This investigation involved a number of agencies, the collection of an “incredible” range of material and the assessment of evidence in connection with a number of people. It was a prosecution of five people originally, convictions had been recorded for four and, in that global picture, the prosecution was “absolutely warranted” and costs should not be granted to Mr Hutch against the DPP.