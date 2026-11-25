Electronic ankle monitors could be placed on some offenders next week for the first time in the State in a new pilot programme.

The pilot ankle monitor scheme, which began on Wednesday, will initially focus on prisoners serving eight to 12-year sentences who are eligible for bail or temporary release.

The pilot will be used to determine if the system should be rolled out across the prison system.

The Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, said the scheme is not a “replacement” for custodial sentences but an “additional level of oversight” on existing releases.

The initial pilot will use 30-50 tags over 12 months and will be applied to 90-150 people.

Those involved will be on temporary release from prison and some who are on bail, and will only apply for people imprisoned on “certain” offences; this will not include those imprisoned for sex offences or “more serious offenders”.

Caron McCaffrey, the director general of the Irish Prison Service, said the pilot will focus on people serving sentences of between eight and 12 years, but excluding crimes where there are “serious victims”. The primary focus is on public safety, she said.

O’Callaghan said the scheme at a larger scale “may assist freeing up prison capacity in some cases”.

The prison estate is experiencing a significant overcrowding issue. On Wednesday the prison population was at 115 per cent of capacity, with 5,520 prisoners in custody despite the estate having only 4,803 beds.

The new scheme could help reduce numbers in prison while they wait for trial dates, but where there are concerns around adherence to bail conditions.

“There is definitely potential for us to reduce the remand population,” McCaffrey said.

About one in five people in the prison estate are on remand, she said, rising to 40 per cent on an annualised basis, which could free up beds for the “sentenced population”.

The electronic tags will be managed from a monitoring centre, which will receive alerts should the devices be tampered with.

The department has said these devices can be used to ensure prisoners adhere to their bail conditions – including complying with curfews and staying away from particular locations – with An Garda Síochána to be contacted should a breach occur.

The pilot was allocated €2.1 million in Budget 2027 to pay for the staffing of the service, procurement and set-up costs, the department has said. There is the option to extend the pilot for a second year, the Minister said.

The contract for the pilot has been awarded to Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring, a UK-based arm of US-headquartered Allied Universal, which also works with the UK Crown Prosecution service, as well as in Italy and France.

O’Callaghan said he had no concerns about the service being run by a third party and that running it in-house would take gardaí off the streets.

He said there will be co-ordination between the Garda, Probation Service, Allied Universal and the courts to run the system.

While legislation allowing for the introduction of the service was passed by the Oireachtas in 2006, O’Callaghan said he did not know the reasons for the delay.