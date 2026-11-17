Interior and exterior of the US military aircraft was damaged in the incident at Shannon Airport, which is alleged to have happened on April 11th. Photograph: US Department of Justice/Press Association

A New York district attorney has charged an Irish man with vandalising a US military aircraft at Shannon Airport.

David Curran, also known as Daithi O’Corrain, “meticulously plotted the attack to cause significant damage” to the aircraft, leaving it “effectively destroyed”, according to the charges.

They were filed by United States attorney for the Southern District of New York Jamie McDonald, and assistant director in charge of the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James C Barnacle jnr.

The aircraft is valued at $60 million (€54.5 million). Curran is alleged to have spent months plotting the attack.

On the morning of April 11th, 2026, Curran allegedly breached the security perimeter of Shannon Airport, then proceeded to “inflict severe damage to the interior of the aircraft by, among other things, cutting wire bundles and hydraulic lines within the aircraft, crimping a liquid oxygen line within the aircraft, destroying every gauge in the aircraft’s cockpit and puncturing the aircraft’s air ducts”.

Curran is also alleged to have taken multiple capsules of gallium to damage the plane. Gallium is “a highly corrosive metal that is a liquid at room temperature – and which eats through aluminium in minutes and causes long-term corrosion to steel”.

Damage allegedly inflicted on the US military aircraft on April 11th. Photograph: US Department of Justice/Press Association

US military personnel returned to the airport before departure and spotted Curran through a cockpit window.

He allegedly escaped out of a hatch in the plane’s roof, before inflicting “substantial additional damage to the aircraft’s exterior, including by striking the exterior of the aircraft with an axe, and pouring unknown substances and placing objects, including ball bearings, into the aircraft’s fuel tanks”.

Curran is charged with destruction of US government property, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The maximum potential sentence in this case is “prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge”, the indictment adds.

The airport was closed for a short time as a result of the incident. In addition to gardaí, airport police officers, Shannon Airport’s fire and rescue service and members of the Defence Forces on duty at the airport responded.