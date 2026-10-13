Crime & Law

Man (40s) hospitalised after gun fired into car in Co Clare

Injuries are not life-threatening and Garda investigations are continuing

A dark coloured Volkswagen van gardaí suspect is linked to the shooting was recovered at a filling station on Corbally Road, Co Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
A dark coloured Volkswagen van gardaí suspect is linked to the shooting was recovered at a filling station on Corbally Road, Co Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
David Raleigh
Tue Oct 13 2026 - 11:041 MIN READ

A man in his 40s is recovering in hospital after he was shot in Co Clare early on Tuesday morning.

The man sustained a gunshot wound after a gun was fired inside a vehicle at Coolreagh at about 5.15am.

Gardaí said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and that Garda investigations were continuing.

A dark coloured Volkswagen van that gardaí suspect is linked to the shooting was subsequently recovered at a filling station on Corbally Road, Co Limerick.

READ MORE

Owen Doyle: Only one thing is certain about new tackling laws

Ammi Burke to blame for damage to her reputation since Arthur Cox dismissal, court told

Postmortem on Niamh Flatley will influence legal case over alleged toxins at Castlehyde

Emerging Democrat star Jon Ossoff has become a chief thorn in Trump’s side

The van was cordoned off by gardaí, and an initial forensic examination took place at the filling station. The van was later removed by a tow truck to a yard for a further forensic examination.

Gardaí designated two separate crime scenes, including one scene at Coolreagh where they believe the man was shot, and at Corbally where the van was recovered, a distance of 32km away.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to a discharge of a firearm inside a motor vehicle that occurred near Coolreagh, Co Clare, on Tuesday shortly after 5.15am.

“A male aged in his 40s was conveyed to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at the time. A technical examination of the scene is being conducted. Investigations are ongoing.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter