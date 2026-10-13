Man (40s) hospitalised after gun fired into car in Co Clare

A dark coloured Volkswagen van gardaí suspect is linked to the shooting was recovered at a filling station on Corbally Road, Co Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 40s is recovering in hospital after he was shot in Co Clare early on Tuesday morning.

The man sustained a gunshot wound after a gun was fired inside a vehicle at Coolreagh at about 5.15am.

Gardaí said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and that Garda investigations were continuing.

A dark coloured Volkswagen van that gardaí suspect is linked to the shooting was subsequently recovered at a filling station on Corbally Road, Co Limerick.

The van was cordoned off by gardaí, and an initial forensic examination took place at the filling station. The van was later removed by a tow truck to a yard for a further forensic examination.

Gardaí designated two separate crime scenes, including one scene at Coolreagh where they believe the man was shot, and at Corbally where the van was recovered, a distance of 32km away.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to a discharge of a firearm inside a motor vehicle that occurred near Coolreagh, Co Clare, on Tuesday shortly after 5.15am.

“A male aged in his 40s was conveyed to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at the time. A technical examination of the scene is being conducted. Investigations are ongoing.”