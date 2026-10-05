Man forced into bin and pushed on to railway tracks at Dublin train station

The male youth was hurt in the incident at Harmonstown Dart Station, but managed to climb back on to the platform despite his injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a young man was forced into a bin and pushed on to railway tracks in Dublin.

The male youth was hurt in the incident at Harmonstown Dart Station on Sunday night, but managed to climb back on to the platform despite his injuries.

However, the bin was still on the tracks when the next train arrived.

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said the driver spotted it and was able to stop in time, but if an express train had been due, it would have taken longer to bring it to a halt.

He said if the injured person had been incapacitated on the tracks, the outcome could have been tragic.

“This was an appalling attack which had the potential to be much worse,” he said.

The attack happened at the station on Dublin’s northside at around 8pm, and it is understood a group of people were involved.

Gardaí at Raheny are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who was at the station between 7.45pm and 9pm and who may have witnessed it to contact them.

Anyone who may have camera footage is also asked to make that footage available.

Irish Rail, which has provided CCTV footage to gardaí, backed the call for the public’s help.

Trains were delayed for a time on Sunday evening while the track was cleared and the injured youth received medical treatment.