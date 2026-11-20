Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have made their first signing of the offseason with goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka joining the club from rivals Bohemians.

The 27-year-old Polish native played 83 times for Bohemians over the last the seasons, although he lost his starting role to Paul Walters this season.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley explained that Chorazka is not a newcomer to the club, having spent time with the Hoops when he first came to Ireland.

“Kacper is an interesting one, he was in with us first when he came to Ireland and was with us for some time. He knows us quite well, we know Kacper quite well. At that moment in time, it wasn’t possible to sign him, we had Alan Mannus and Kacper was looking to play games. It just wasn’t the right fit at that time.

“But we’ve kept in contact and José [Ferrer, Rovers’ goalkeeping coach] always rated him highly. So when it became a possibility to sign Kacper, it was a no-brainer as we’ve had him in the building previously. He has since played a lot of games, has proved his quality so he’ll be an interesting addition to the group and for Ed McGinty as well.

“I think both our senior goalkeepers now, Ed and Kacper, are a really good age and profile. Kacper ticks a lot of boxes that we look for, which is really nice.”