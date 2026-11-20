The best thing that can be said for Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin right now is that he remains a considerable improvement on his predecessor, Kristi Noem.

The Trump administration moves fast, so the details of Noem’s ill-starred contribution may already be growing hazy. In early 2024, there were loose rumours that she was under consideration to become Donald Trump’s running-mate in the presidential election.

Those were scotched when it emerged – through the pages of Noem’s own memoir – that she had shot the family dog (and a cranky goat) after a failure to socialise the pet.

Still, her profile as governor of South Dakota saw her trampoline into a cabinet crowded with colour if not experience. She was gone just over a year later, relieved by president Trump in March of this year after a series of scandals ranging from the terrible – the Ice shootings in Minneapolis – to the absurd – luxury jets and a border advertising campaign that topped $220 million.

She last popped into the national consciousness in September when she posted a video in the company of Greg Bovino, the deposed Ice tsar. They were out shooting pheasant for the day. The replacement bar was set fairly low.

Mullin was Trump’s choice, having leveraged his Senate profile into frequent television network appearances where he mixed affability with a steely brio, presented with a midwestern machismo. Famously, or infamously, he once challenged Teamsters president Sean O’Brien to duke it out at a Senate hearing committee – which probably did him little harm with the president. Mullin was and is a throwback: he looks like he is wearing a Stetson even when he isn’t.

But since last Friday’s sudden grounding of more than 12,000 scheduled flights across the United States, he has been under a sustained and uncomfortable spotlight as the country grapples with the vague and deeply unsettling concern that technological and security infrastructure may be falling apart.

Mullin was called before a House committee on Wednesday for a grilling that did little to ease suspicions that the US domestic aviation system might be stalled again.

At a hastily assembled briefing in the west wing on Friday 13th, the night of the mass grounding, Mullin and transport secretary Sean Duffy answered questions and offered reassurances that did nothing to reassure. Mullin had already committed the cardinal gaffe, in late afternoon, of telling reporters outside the White House that “this is not another 9/11”, a comparison nobody had been making until he did.

In short, the secretaries did not believe the systems outage, which led to the decision to ground all flights, was down to a cyberattack. But neither could that be ruled out. It was subsequently reported by The New York Times that the problem was sourced to a repair job on an old copper wire communications router in Eldorado, Texas.

Passengers sleep in a check-in area while they wait for their flight at Los Angeles International Airport on November 14th, 2026. Photograph: Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty Images

“The FAA’s legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding the FAA network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds,” Rebecca Guy, the chief technology officer of the Federal Aviation Administration, said.

“This disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds.”

Or, as president Trump, dispensing with the official lingo put it, the situation was comparable to “very, very old equipment that had a heart attack”.

The US aviation system is at once a marvel and utterly antiquated. The need to replace the old copper-wire system with fibre optics has been overlooked by a succession of administrations. On Friday night, secretary Duffy used the nationwide grounding to urge Congress to deliver the $50 billion required to overhaul the creaking system.

But the mass pause in aviation transport had left more than a million passengers stranded across the country. It followed the global outage of Microsoft the previous week and other gremlins in the systems of financial titans JP Morgan and Zelle. On Tuesday, there was a temporary outage of the National Security Agency’s internal communications network.

This chain of events caused a flood of doomsday predictions across all social media, with attendant reports of panic buying of generators and long-life food stuffs by Costco and other outlets.

Vice-president JD Vance sought to soothe the national nerves in a sit-down interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox, in which he admitted plenty of his friends had “reached out” to ask him if they should “prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water. My answer to that is no”, he said before equivocating. “We don’t see a crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything.”

The mixed messages coming from the administration were not received well. Megyn Kelly, the right-wing podcast host, ditched her lamentations on the fate of Russell Brand to fix her gaze on secretary Mullin, who had, in conversation with Sean Hannity of Fox, recounted a conversation he’d had with an unnamed “really smart” AI guy as a possible explanation.

“No offence to Markwayne Mullin but he seems like an idiot,” Kelly opined.

“I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero. And this is a very serious agency – one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up.”

Thomas Massie, the Kentucky congressman winding down his time in Washington, said that Mullin couldn’t “understand the answer if somebody gave it to him”.

“So, how’s he going to tell us what’s actually going on?” he asked.

Even former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt popped up to admit that as someone no longer privy to internal briefings, she was just another citizen “wondering the same thing – what’s happening?”

“I’m checking my bank account with a little bit of worry. And what I would say to the White House is that transparency is key. It’s going to help the country to grapple with what’s going on.”

It was later reported that Trump had spent the Friday afternoon in the Oval Office entertaining Jon Voight, the 1970s film star and a torch holder for Maga Republicanism. The president left his secretaries to speak about the debacle. “I don’t take any responsibility,” he said before he departed for this week’s China visit.

It emerged that one of the first passengers to take to the air last weekend was secretary Mullin, who had taken a government jet to see an LSU-Texas football game in Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, on Saturday, a point that Bennie Thompson, Democratic ranking member of the House committee on Homeland Security, made sharply in his opening remarks.

“You went on TV to make statements and offer hunches based on evidence not on formal reviews but conversations you had with people you refuse to name.

“This is what the leadership of president Trump looks like,” he continued, scathingly quoting Mullins’s words from the Friday evening press conference.

“On that we agree. The so-called leadership of the Trump administration consists of refusing to take responsibility, shifting blame to others and putting your own interests above the country while Americans were stranded across the country, with many sleeping on the floor at their gates,” he said, before lambasting the secretary for flying to a football game by private jet.

Of all the issues on which Mullin was hauled over the coals, the secretary was noticeably exercised about the football game, trenchantly defending his decision and noting that he had paid for the game tickets and reimbursed the federal government for the flight. The family trip had been long arranged, he said.

“I know this game. I sat over there,” Mullin said, arguing that his Democratic colleagues would have made the same decision and claimed it was a campaign event.

The row caught the mood of the moment, falling between ridiculously small detail and justifiable national anxiety over the sense that the telecommunications and civic infrastructures have never been more vulnerable to attack even as the “jackassery and deceit up here”, as Louisiana Republican senator John Kennedy put it as he stood outside the Capitol this week, “is especially deep”.

“It’s so deep,” he continued.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m drowning in it.”