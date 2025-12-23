‘They should be looking forward to Christmas’ - renewed appeal for information on fire that killed Tadgh Farrell and Mary Holt

Floral tributes to Mary Holt and her four-year-old grandnephew Tadgh Farrell at the house in Edenderry which was attacked by a firebomb in early December. Photograph: Collins

The grandmother of Tadgh Farrell (4), who was killed in a firebomb attack alongside his grandaunt in Edenderry, Co Offaly, earlier this month, is continuing to receive hospital treatment for serious burn injuries.

Gardaí, who are continuing their investigations, said Tadgh and his grandaunt Mary Holt “should be looking forward to and preparing to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones”.

Tadgh was visiting his grandmother and Ms Holt at the Castleview Park estate when the attack on the home happened shortly before 7.45pm on December 6th.

In a statement on Tuesday, gardaí reiterated their appeal for information. The murder investigation is being co-ordinated from an incident room at Tullamore Garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

“The remains of Tadgh and his grandaunt Mary were discovered in the front room of the house where the fire was deliberately started,” the statement said.

“Tadgh’s grandmother continues to receive hospital treatment for serious burn injuries. The Garda investigation into the murder of Tadgh Farrell and Mary Holt continues to be led by the Serious Crime Unit Laois/ Offaly Garda Division, supported by all necessary resources from Laois/Offaly Garda Division, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), the Garda Síochána Analysis Service and other National Units.”

Tadgh Farrell

The families are being supported by Garda family liaison officers.

“An Garda Síochána acknowledges the support shown by the local community in Edenderry, and wider area, to the families and to An Garda Síochána,” the statement added.

“Tadhg and Mary should be looking forward to and preparing to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.”

Chief Superintendent Anthony Lonergan from the Laois/Offaly Garda Division said An Garda Síochána is determined and “will identify” all those responsible for the deaths of Tadgh and Ms Holt and bring them before the courts.

Mary Holt

“As Christmas approaches I appeal directly to any person with any information on this violent, fatal incident to speak with investigating gardaí,” he said.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.