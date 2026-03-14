Crime & Law

Foul play ruled out in death of Cork mother

Kelly Cremin from Innishmore Square in Ballincollig suffered head injuries from fall

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the death of Cork mother of three Kelly Cremin
Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the death of Cork mother of three Kelly Cremin
Barry Roche
Sat Mar 14 2026 - 14:441 MIN READ

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the death of a 32-year-old mother of three in Co Cork after a postmortem confirmed no third party involvement in her death.

Sources confirmed the postmortem on the body of Kelly Cremin from Innishmore Square in Ballincollig revealed she had suffered head injuries from a fall.

State Pathologist Dr Yvonne McCartney was able to confirm to gardaí after her postmortem on Cremin at Cork University Hospital on Saturday that there was no foul play involved.

Cremin had not been seen alive since 3pm on Thursday and when neighbours went to check on her, they found the front door open and her body near the top of the stairs and raised the alarm.

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Gardaí will now prepare a file on Cremin’s death and include the postmortem results for an inquest at Cork County Coroner’s Court that is expected to be held later this year.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times