Death of Edenderry firebomb victim Mary Holt ‘unfair and deeply painful’, funeral hears

The funeral cortege of Mary Holt makes its way along School Lane in Edenderry close to where she died in a firebomb attack in Castleview Park along with her grandnephew Tadhg Farrell. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The death of Mary Holt (60), who died following a firebomb attack on a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly, “came too soon, in a way that feels unfair and deeply painful,” her funeral mass was told on Sunday.

Parish priest Fr Gregory Corcoran, told mourners in St Mary’s Church, Edenderry that Ms Holt, who worked in the local Uibh Fhaili care home, was a woman of kindness and compassion.

He said their grief “may feel mixed with shock, anger, confusion, and deep sadness”.

“That too is part of love. We grieve because Mary mattered.”

“[Her life] was quietly shaped by care. She started working in the old hospital at the tender age of 15 years. Never one for the spotlight, but at the bedside: helping, comforting, noticing the small things,” he told mourners.

“That kind of work tells us a lot about a person. You don’t become a carer unless you have patience, compassion, and a generous heart. Day after day, year after year, Mary showed up for others when they were most in need.

“Mary’s death leaves an empty place: in her family, among her friends, in Uibh Fhaili house, and in the lives of those that she cared for.”

Ms Holt’s niece Tiffany also paid tribute to her aunt’s kindness and care for others. She said she loved her job as a carer and “was happy with the small things in life, a cup of tea and a chat”.

“Mary had a beautiful life on this earth surrounded by loved ones,” she said.

Tiffany also read a letter from the staff of Uibh Fhaili which praised Ms Holt’s “gentle soul whose kindness and compassion touched every resident, every family and every member of staff for 45 years”.

Ms Holt’s grandnephew, Tadhg Farrell (4), also died in the incident in Castleview Park on December 6th. His funeral mass took place in Edenderry on Friday.

The dead boy’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, managed to escape the flames which occurred just before 8pm but was critically injured after sustaining burns.

On Friday, gardaí carried out searches of three properties in counties Offaly and Kildare, although no arrests have yet been made. Items were taken away for examination.