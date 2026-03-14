Ireland player ratings: Stuart McCloskey stands out as Ireland beat Scotland

15 Jamie Osborne

He timed his run very well after three minutes for the first Irish try under the posts. Was competitive under the high balls and fearless in his tackling. Rating: 7

14 Rob Baloucoune

He was picked because of the X-factor and he showed some of that using his raw speed to run into the corner for the third Irish try. Willing in defence too. Rating: 7

13 Garry Ringrose

Battling first half as Scotland pressed forward and threw himself into everything. Some big tackles on the fringes. Nice kick through early in the second half. Rating: 7

12 Stuart McCloskey

Continued in his fine campaign form. Some huge carries and defensive work from the centre with a lovely long pass to his Ulster winger for the third try. Rating: 8

Ireland's Bundee Aki and Tommy O'Brien celebrate a turnover. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

11 Tommy O’Brien

Competed well in the air and didn’t shy away from hard work all around the pitch. Finished with two tries to bring his numbers to eight tries in nine matches. Rating: 8

10 Jack Crowley

Made a nice break in the first minute and lovely firm pass to Osborne for his try. Did everything on the day from tackling to kicking and fine support play. Rating: 8

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Not many box kicks in the first half. Controlled well and varied play. Again, played an unflustered game and kept Irish tempo high throughout. Rating: 7

1 Tom O’Toole

The scrum worked well in the first half. Lots of breakdown work and a very welcome turnover on 28 minutes. Put in 19 tackles while on the pitch. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan

Back to his old form of ball carries and tough breakdown work throughout. Trademark try too as he peeled off from the back of the Irish lineout. Rating: 7

Ireland's Dan Sheehan scores his side's second try of the match despite Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

3 Tadhg Furlong

Scrum held up well and work rate around the park at a high tempo. Nicely spun out of a few tackles and gave a big physical input in a ferocious breakdown. Rating: 7

4 Joe McCarthy

His lineout work was first rate and his clean take led to the Osborne try in the first half. Made some hard yards and another big contributor at breakdown. Rating: 7

5 Tadhg Beirne

Seems more comfortable in the secondrow, his work at the breakdown could have been better rewarded by the referee. A huge nuisance to Scotland. Rating: 7

6 Jack Conan

Just one or two runs in the first half with ball in hand. Defended hard especially when Scotland were pushing Ireland back desperately looking for scores. Rating: 7

7 Josh van der Flier

Nailed his first tackle right from the start of the match. Heavy work rate and tackle count and baled Ireland out with a covering run and pickup. Rating: 7

Ireland's Caelan Doris tackled by Scotland's Finn Russell. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

8 Caelan Doris (capt)

Early gains going forward and carried the ball well. Seemed to improve as the match went on with prudent yard gains and tough defensive work. Rating: 8

Replacements

Darragh Murray scored a try and Nick Timoney made his mark with energy levels rising as soon as he came on. The bench did what it needed to do and closed well. Rating: 8

Head coach – Andy Farrell

A Triple Crown win with 40 points on the board and judicious use of the bench got this one over the line. Also gave try scorer Darragh Murray a championship debut. Rating: 8